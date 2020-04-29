‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Jurassic World’ actor Irrfan Khan dies aged 53

caption Irrfan Khan starred as Masrani in “Jurassic World.” source Universal Pictures

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has died aged 53 after being admitted into a Mumbai hospital with a colon infection.

Khan was known worldwide for his performances in “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi,” “Jurassic World,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Khan was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour in 2018, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream, and he openly spoke about the intense pain and uncertainty of life.

Tributes have been pouring in for the actor, with “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow tweeting: “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain.”

Renowned Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was known worldwide for his roles in “Life of Pi” and “Jurassic World,” has died at the age of 53.

The “Slumdog Millionaire” actor was admitted to hospital with a colon infection and died in Mumbai.

A statement released by his representatives said: “Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace.”

Khan had posted on Twitter in 2018 to confirm that he had been diagnosed with an endocrine tumour, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream. Shortly after this, he released an open letter detailing the “intensity” of his pain and his “uncertainty” of life during the treatment for this cancer.

Khan rose to Western prominence for his role in “Slumdog Millionaire,” a film which won eight Oscars including best picture. He also had key roles in “Jurassic World,” “Inferno,” “Life of Pi,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and continued to make Bollywood films throughout his career.

He was known for delivering understated, intelligent performances with nuance and was regarded as one of India’s finest actors. Tributes have been pouring in for the actor.

“Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow tweeted: “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember ‘the wonderful aspects of our existence’ in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing.”

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

“Piku” costar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that Khan was “An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..”

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. ????

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas ???? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Khan’s final completed film role was in “Angrezi Medium,” while he had two films in pre-production: “Takadum” and “The Wicked Path.”