The new IRS website for checking the status of your stimulus relief payment is struggling to keep up with demand and experiencing issues

An IRS website for Americans to check the status of their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payments launched Wednesday.

However, the site appeared to experience issues as people began to check the status of their checks.

Some users reported slow load times while others said their status wasn’t available despite paying taxes in recent years.

The Internal Revenue Service’s website built for Americans to check the status of their $1,200 coronavirus relief payments appeared to struggle to keep up on its first day of operation Wednesday.

“Due to high demand, you may have to wait longer than usual to access this site,” the agency’s website said.“We appreciate your patience.”

On Twitter, users lambasted the site, and some said they were not able to access the site whatsoever.

the new IRS site for coronavirus relief is working swimmingly pic.twitter.com/FrJvTLZyZG — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) April 15, 2020

Down Dectector, a website that tracks website outages, reported no problems with IRS.gov. Business Insider was eventually able to access the site after a significant amount of waiting.

Other people who were able to load the website and input their information said that their payment status was not available, despite paying federal taxes in recent years. The program is supposed to use the latest tax year information available. For example, the agency will use information on file from 2018, if someone has not filed their 2019 taxes yet.

#IRS #IRSDirectDeposit I filed tax last year but still got this message from your system. pic.twitter.com/N1WGG6oONM — Jeff Munoz (@h0rdes) April 15, 2020

Literally all my friends have received their stimulus checks except me. Then then I go to the “get my payment” tab in the IRS website and this is what pops up…. ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ Anybody else in the same boat as me? #IJustWantMyStimulusCheck ???????? pic.twitter.com/A70Zw6EDk2 — Jason Andrew Hale✨???? (@EchoesFromAbove) April 15, 2020

So my chase stimulus check ain’t come I go look on irs website it says this like tf I filed this year and last year single, no dependent and I’ve had the same direct deposit information for 4 years now tf going on where is my irs stimulus check pic.twitter.com/5VbCDvtogK — ☥ (@NaeCortez) April 15, 2020

“No additional action is needed by taxpayers who have already filed their tax returns this year for 2019. The IRS will use this information to calculate the payment amount,” the agency’s frequently asked questions page says. No action is required for those who filed a 2018 return, either.

So the IRS website ti input your bank account info is up already. I did my 2018 taxes and I get this bullshit. I definitely make the cut, I need my money. pic.twitter.com/NP0AJOrsHz — Not the Weed Man 420 (@NtTheWeedman420) April 15, 2020

For people who don’t normally file tax returns, the IRS has a form available for people to provide their payment information.