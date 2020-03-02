caption Ben Stiller is not in “F9.” source Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

A Universal Pictures’ representative tells Insider Ben Stiller will not be in “F9,” the next “Fast and Furious” movie.

Page Six reported the “Zoolander” actor was set to film scenes for the film.

John Cena and Michael Rooker will join Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and the original cast in “F9.”

The sequel will be in theaters on May 22, 2020.

Sorry, Fast fam. Ben Stiller is not joining the next “Fast and Furious” movie.

Despite reports that the “Zoolander” actor is joining “F9,” a Universal Pictures representative tells Insider, “This isn’t true.”

Page Six reported Stiller was going to begin shooting scenes for the film soon.

Director Justin Lin shared on Twitter the film finished wrapping on November 11, 2019.

It’s an official #F9 Wrap! This is by far the most ambitious film of the series and I am forever grateful to our amazing crew from London, Edinburgh, Tbilisi (Georgia), Phuket & Krabi (Thailand), and Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ggFGxwHuz7 — Justin Lin (@justinlin) November 11, 2019

Though Stiller won’t be in the film, the ninth movie in the “Fast” saga will see the return of Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang). The character was previously thought killed off earlier in the franchise.

caption Han made a surprise appearance in the first trailer for “F9.” source Universal Pictures

In addition, John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B are some of the new faces we’ll see as Dominic Toretto and the Fast fam try to outsmart Cipher (Charlize Theron) once again.

The film’s first trailer revealed Cena will play Dom’s brother, Jakob, who is teaming up with Dom’s nemesis. (We have a lot of questions.)

“F9” will be in theaters May 22, 2020.