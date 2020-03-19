Is canned food bad for your health? These are the healthiest canned options

caption Canned food can be healthy — but it depends on the product. source Tetra Images/Getty Images

Premade canned food options, like soup and pasta, can contain almost as much sodium as your entire daily recommended intake.

Avoid canned fruits and vegetables that are packed in syrup or brine, as these are not as nutritious as fruits and veggies packed in water or their own juice.

Products like tuna, corn, and tomatoes are great canned options and contain similar nutrient values as their fresh counterparts.

Canned food isn’t nearly as popular as it used to be. In 2013, for example, out of 1,000 Americans surveyed, around 60% said they used canned foods once or twice a week.

Yet, many canned food options are nutritionally sound. The key is knowing the best products to pick. Here’s how to get the most nutrition from canned food.

When canned food may be bad for you

“I watch for sodium levels and the amount of added sugar. These are not inherently unhealthy, but sometimes there is an excessive amount of salt/sugar added to canned food. Check the nutrition label and find one closer to 5% sodium or added sugar per serving,” says Jessi Holden, from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

Watch out for the canned foods that contain multiple ingredients, like ready-made soups and pasta, as they often come with higher levels of sodium and sugar. They’re also some of the most popular items.

According to the Canned Food Alliance, canned soups were the most purchased canned item in the US at 420 million cans in 2018. For example, Americans purchased 78.8 million cans of Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, alone, in 2018. A single can contains 2,175 mg of sodium, which is almost the entirety of your 2,300 mg recommended sodium intake.

Other canned foods to bypass are vegetables and fruit that are packed in brine or syrup. A study, published in 2014 in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, found that these canned products tend to lose phenolic compounds, which are responsible for the color, flavors, and some of the health properties in produce, such as antioxidants. This was especially true if they have been peeled or skinned.

Choosing canned fruits and vegetables that are free from these liquids will help to avoid this loss. Instead, go for products that are packed in water or its own juice.

The same study also found that water-soluble vitamins like C and B may be significantly reduced by the canning process. For vitamin C, these losses range from 8% in canned beets to 90% in canned carrots. However, these vitamin losses are caused by heat and would have occurred anyway if the produce was fresh and then cooked. Even just the process of storing fresh fruits and vegetables in the refrigerator for a few days could result in similar vitamin losses.

Canned food may also be contaminated by the can itself with a chemical called bisphenol (BPA). To clarify, upwards of 90 percent of cans used for food no longer contain BPA. And the FDA has determined that current levels found in foods are present at safe levels. That said, multiple studies have shown that BPA has potentially toxic effects including an impact on hormones, tumor formation, and DNA damage.

When canned foods can be healthy

Choosing canned goods that contain a single food item is your best bet at avoiding added salt and sugar.

For example, tuna, the highest seller in canned goods, contains only 4 percent of your daily recommended sodium intake and no added sugar in a 172 gram can, after it’s been drained. You’ll also get 20 grams of protein and a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium, B12, and zinc. These nutrients aid in everything from immune system function to proper growth and development. Canned foods also often contain fat soluble vitamins- which are typically not damaged in the heating process.

Tomato products are one of the best canned-food options. They contain higher levels of carotenoids than they do when fresh. This is due to the heating process of canning, which releases more of the pigment. Carotenoids are natural pigments that give vegetables yellow and red colors. Numerous studies have found a link between consuming carotenoids and the reduction of degenerative diseases. They also may contain higher nutrient amounts due to decreased handling, preserving nutrients, minerals and vitamins

Other foods like green beans and corn are great options for purchasing in cans because they’re as equally nutritious as their fresh and frozen counterparts, according to the study in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine from 2014.

Plus, a lot of canned produce has a lower cost per cup compared to frozen and fresh. And unlike fresh produce, the nutritional value of canned food does not decline over time, even if you keep the can in your pantry a year or more.

The bottom line

“It is perfectly fine for us to rely on canned fruits and vegetables as forms of produce in our day-to-day lives,” says Holden, but when looking for healthy options, Holden recommends that you read the labels to check the percent sodium and added sugar. “If it says 20% or above per serving, it is a high source, and it might help to find a product with less,” she says.

Canned foods are a nutritious option and could especially help you increase your intake of fruit and vegetables since they remain edible for longer and can be more cost-effective for consumers.

Just remember that single food sources of canned goods are generally better than prepared canned meals due to their typical high sodium and sugar levels. Keep an eye on your labels to ensure a healthy choice.

