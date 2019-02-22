I wasn’t sure Everlane was worth the hype until I tried these sweaters

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

I kept hearing great things about Everlane from my coworkers, but I’d never tried any of its clothing.

I got the chance to try out Everlane’s ReNew Fleece Crewneck ($65) and Heavyweight Cashmere Hoodie ($160) through work, and now I understand why its clothing is so loved.

I was so impressed with the styles and fit of the pieces that I immediately bought more for myself.

I have a lot of clothes. Between the many pieces I’ve bought for myself and the ones I’ve tested through work, I’ve amassed what some would say is an unhealthy amount of clothing. Ranging from vintage treasures found on eBay to the latest from up-and-coming startups, I’ve cast my net pretty far and wide.

A few months ago, during one of our regular conversations at work about brands we love, Everlane came up. My coworkers were raving about how much they love Everlane’s minimalist basics, but I just couldn’t relate. When I revealed that I didn’t own anything from the company, they let out a collective gasp. For how often the members of our team shop at and review new styles from Everlane, they couldn’t believe I’d never worn any of its clothes.

I was given the opportunity to test a few of Everlane’s new launches so I could give a first-timer’s perspective to readers who are also new to the brand. I’m a huge sucker for cozy tops like fleeces and sweaters, so I went with the ReNew Fleece Crewneck ($65) and the Heavyweight Cashmere Hoodie ($160). Long story short, Everlane is completely worth the hype.

The new ReNew Collection features apparel and outerwear made out of recycled plastic. Each garment consists of anywhere from 16 to 60 recycled water bottles. The ReNew Fleece Crewneck, in particular, uses 35 plastic water bottles. Being that plastic is one of the most wasteful and wasted materials on earth, it’s great to see Everlane doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint with quality clothing. For socially conscious consumers, it’s a product they can buy without any lingering guilt. But that only matters if the sweater itself is actually comfortable.

I ended up wearing the ReNew Fleece Crewneck first and was instantly sold. The fleece is super soft, comfortable, and warm. Had it not been marketed as a recycled product, you’d have no idea it was made out of the same material that heavily litters streets and waterways and ends up in landfills.

I liked the crewneck Everlane sent over so much that after just one wear, I bought the $70 ReNew Fleece Half Zip for myself. As it pertains to clothes, it usually takes a product being very limited in stock, collectible, or on sale to get me to buy it, but neither was the case for Everlane. I paid the full price for the ReNew Fleece Half Zip because it’s already a solid value (the company is direct-to-consumer so it gets to avoid retail markups) and I knew it could be worked into my wardrobe easily and consistently. In fact, I actually wore it before moving on the Heavyweight Cashmere Hoodie I originally received.

My coworker Malarie’s review on Everlane’s cashmere turtleneck is what motivated me to choose something cashmere for the second piece I’d try. In her review, she describes herself as “notoriously frugal” and as someone who “rarely spends $100 on anything.” Yet and still, Everlane‘s $155 cashmere turtleneck proved to be a well-worth buy for her.

Personally, I’ve spent quite a bit more than that on a handful of different fleeces and sweaters in my closet, so with a recommendation coming from someone who hadn’t, I knew it had to be excellent quality – and my suspicions were confirmed as soon as I touched my hoodie.

Made out of Grade-A fine cashmere sourced from Mongolia, the material is designed to resist piling and get softer with multiple wears. It’s also 86% thicker than Everlane‘s $100 cashmere pieces. I’m not a cashmere connoisseur, but it is amazingly soft on the skin and definitely one of the better-made cashmere pieces I’ve owned.

I’m also a big fan of the hooded design because it’s unique. Typically, when you think of cashmere, more traditional silhouettes like a crewneck or turtleneck come to mind. This piece packs the elegance of cashmere with the casual comfort of a hoodie – and in my book, that’s a major win.

I’ve tried plenty of great brands at work, but very few have left an impression so positive that I was compelled to buy more products less than a day after receiving free samples – and truth be told, I’m already eyeing a few more pieces to buy.

If you’ve been hesitant about wearing Everlane, hopefully your concerns have been quelled.