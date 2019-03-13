Gmail appears to be down in an apparent worldwide outage

David Choi, Business Insider US
Dave Smith/Business Insider

Gmail and Google Drive appeared to be down for numerous users worldwide on Tuesday evening.

Thousands of reports were filed on Tuesday night, according to DownDetector. The apparent problem seemed to affect users from nations like the US, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and Japan.

Some users were able to access their emails, but were faced with an error when sending a new email: “Message could not be sent. Check your network and try again.”

Google said it was aware of “an issue with Google Drive” starting at 7:53 p.m.

“We will provide more information shortly,” the company said on its Google Drive service website. “The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

Gmail users reported cases where they were not able to access their emails or attachments on Twitter:

Business Insider was not able to access its email to seek comment from Google.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.