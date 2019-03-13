Gmail appears to be down in an apparent worldwide outage

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Gmail and Google Drive appeared to be down for numerous users worldwide on Tuesday evening.

Thousands of reports were filed on Tuesday night, according to DownDetector. The apparent problem seemed to affect users from nations like the US, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, and Japan.

Some users were able to access their emails, but were faced with an error when sending a new email: “Message could not be sent. Check your network and try again.”

Google said it was aware of “an issue with Google Drive” starting at 7:53 p.m.

“We will provide more information shortly,” the company said on its Google Drive service website. “The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

Gmail users reported cases where they were not able to access their emails or attachments on Twitter:

Well if gmail isn’t workin, either am I. pic.twitter.com/AeIMfHY4bz — Ryan Negri (@RyanNegri) March 13, 2019

It truly is a thing of beauty to follow the #gmail outage and see so many frustrated and confused people speaking so many languages.

Clearly, Gmail is "Gmail" no matter which language you speak. #gmaildown — Jayde Lovell (@JaydeLovell) March 13, 2019

Me trying to send @gmail attachments today.

Desktop work account …. hmm.

Desktop personal account … well that's weird.

Mobile work account … nope.

Mobile personal account … GAAAAARGH.

Anyone else? — Ashley Argoon (@AshArgoon) March 13, 2019

That one time when you say "I've been having trouble sending and receiving email" and it's actually true. #gmaildown #gmail — Jayde Lovell (@JaydeLovell) March 13, 2019

DEFINITELY NOT FREAKING OUT OVER THE FACT THAT IT'S THREE HOURS UNTIL PRINT DEADLINE AND MY STORIES ARE STUCK IN GMAIL ATTACHMENTS INSTEAD OF BEING ON THE PAGES OF THE PAPER #gmail pic.twitter.com/S9ClF4fBSu — Dani Brown (@itsdanibrown) March 13, 2019

Business Insider was not able to access its email to seek comment from Google.

caption Screenshot of Gmail. source David Choi/Business Insider

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.