How to tell if your Google Pixel phone is waterproof or water-resistant, and to what extent

While the original Google Pixel was not waterproof or water-resistant, subsequent versions of the phone are varying degrees of water-resistant.

Google has improved the Pixel‘s water-resistant rating with each subsequent model.

The Google Pixel 3 has a rating on par with those of other new phones, like the iPhone XS and Galaxy S10.

It happened: That $1,000 phone you bought fell into a puddle, and the old rice-in-a-bag trick isn’t working. Unfortunately, water protection isn’t always a given, though that is changing for newer phone models.

If you’re on the market for a new phone, getting a phone that’s more water-resistant to being full-on submerged in water can provide peace of mind. (For what it’s worth, no current phone is “waterproof” since none are completely impervious to water damage.)

But for those who are interested in a Google Pixel, here’s what you need to know about the water-resistant specs for the phone’s three iterations:

The original Google Pixel is not waterproof or water-resistant

If water protection is a key feature, keep looking: The original Google Pixel phone is not waterproof or water-resistant. But if you’re looking to buy a brand new phone through the manufacturer, you don’t have to worry about this at all: Google doesn’t sell the original Pixel model (or the first XL) anymore.

Google Pixel 2 models are water-resistant to a degree

According to Google, Pixel 2 models have a “water-resistant metal unibody with a grade of IP67,” under standards from the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which sets the standards for things like waterproofing and dust-resistance. “IP67” means that the Pixel 2 can be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to half an hour, according to Trusted Reviews. (For those of us not yet on the metric system, that’s about three feet.)

So while the Pixel 2 isn’t 100% waterproof in all situations – and you shouldn’t necessarily try to use it underwater – it can handle those common occurrences where your phone just slips out of your hand and into the kitchen sink. (Or wherever, no judgement.)

It also comes with a two-year warranty if you buy the device through Google. Keep in mind, however, that the charger and any accessories to the phone are not waterproof or water resistant, according to Google.

The Google Pixel 3 is slightly more water-resistant

The Pixel 3, Google’s latest iteration of the phone, has a rating of IP68, which means that it’s slightly more water-resistant than its predecessor. It can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, according to Trusted Reviews.

Again, the water-resistance doesn’t apply to the phone’s charger or accessories. But having that extra bit of protection may be a good idea for those who suffer from slippery fingers around expensive electronic devices. Especially if you’re the type of skip on insurance, or yours doesn’t cover water damage.

How the Pixel 3 stacks up to its competition

For comparison’s sake, both the upcoming Galaxy S10 and the iPhone XS carry the same IP68 rating as the Pixel 3. But Samsung specifies that the Galaxy S10 is rated only for freshwater. Apple, on the other hand, has said that its IP68-rated iPhone XS has a maximum depth of two meters.

Waterproofing is just one of many, many specs that help make a phone worth the expense. And on that point, Google’s Pixel 3 rating is right up there with the other new phone models. But before you go forward with any purchase, be sure to check whether or not the warranty covers water-related damage – some manufacturers (Samsung, for instance) won’t replace your phone if it ends up getting waterlogged. And maybe pick up a waterproof case while you’re at it.