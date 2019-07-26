I ate at Costco and Ikea’s food courts to see which one was better, and Ikea’s huge menu blew me away

caption Costco and IKEA offer different foods, but both have affordable prices. source Paige Bennett

Costco and Ikea both have affordable food courts but they are very different.

Costco’s menu was definitely smaller than Ikea’s, but I thought the wholesale chain served bigger portions at slightly lower prices. Plus, the food was tasty.

I liked how many options Ikea had on its food-court menu. It seemed to serve a bit of everything, from cold meals to warm side dishes.

With its plated entrees and large cafeteria seating area, Ikea’s food court also had a pleasing sit-down restaurant sort of feeling.

Overall, where you choose to go depends on what you’re looking for. I think Ikea is a great place to go if you want a lot of food options and a restaurant feel for an affordable cost and Costco is a good choice if you large portions at a low price.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Both Costco and Ikea are chain retailers that offer plenty of aisles to shop through and great deals. And since both stores are pretty large, it makes sense that these chains have in-store food courts for shoppers who want to grab a quick bite.

I went to Ikea and Costco’s food courts to compare the taste of the food, menu offerings, prices, and overall experience to see which was better. Here’s how it went.

First, we headed to Costco around 10 a.m. on a Saturday

caption The menu was incredibly simple. source Paige Bennett

My local Costco opens at 9:30 a.m. and my partner and I arrived a little after 10 a.m. on a Saturday. The place was pretty crowded already, both at the food court and inside the store.

Luckily, there were many cashiers at the food court and the line of hungry shoppers was fast-moving, so we didn’t have to wait very long to place our order. We found a table without much trouble, but it might have been more difficult if we arrived around noon or so when it’s more common to eat lunch.

The menu did not offer much variety but it did have some beloved classics

caption You can’t really go wrong with a hot dog or slice of pizza. source Paige Bennett

As I browsed the menu, I felt a bit underwhelmed with the available options. The brand’s new vegan al pastor salad sounded like a delicious combo of fresh greens, veggies, and plant-based protein but, for whatever reason, it wasn’t available on this day at my location.

So instead I settled on a classic slice of cheese pizza. My partner, Matthew, ordered a plain hot dog and a medium-sized drink. We also shared a non-fat frozen yogurt (vanilla- and acai-flavored) and a churro.

The food court menu also included a few other things we didn’t try including a chicken salad, an acai bowl, a hot turkey sandwich, a chicken bake, smoothies, and an ice-cream sundae.

I couldn’t believe how low-cost all of this food was

caption This churro was just one buck. source Paige Bennett

Each item was less than $3. The ¼-pound all-beef hot dog and drink came in a combo deal for $1.50, the slice of cheese pizza was $1.99, the churro was $1, and the frozen yogurt was the most expensive item on the list at $2.99.

I felt like Costco’s food court had enormous portion sizes

caption The pizza was about the size of my head. source Paige Bennett

On top of being incredibly affordable, the menu items at Costco seemed pretty big. My slice of cheese pizza was the size of my head.

The frozen yogurt came in a large cup and was filled beyond the top of the container. The churro, which we measured, came out to about 18 inches long. The hot dog was the most “average” in portion size – it seemed to be about the size you’d find at a grocery store.

I was pretty impressed by the taste of Costco’s food

caption This was so delicious. source Paige Bennett

I loved the frozen yogurt and would go back to the food court just for that, especially on a hot summer day. The pizza slice was also delicious. It was pleasantly greasy, the crust was on the thinner, crispier side, and the cheese was browned just right. If I was with a larger group, I probably would’ve opted to share a full pizza for just $9.99.

According to my trusty assistant Matthew, the hot dog was delicious but on its own, it wasn’t particularly filling. A side of French fries might’ve been nice, but Costco’s menu didn’t offer those or any other side dishes.

The churro was tasty, but I wish it had been served with a chocolate sauce or some sort of jam for dipping because it was a bit dry on its own. Still, for just a dollar, it was a pretty great grab-and-go snack.

Overall, Costco had great deals and tasty food-court items, though the menu didn’t have much variety

caption The hot dog was fairly average but tasty. source Paige Bennett

The prices can’t be beaten here. For under $10, me and my partner, two people with big appetites, were able to enjoy lunch and dessert with leftovers to spare. The only small downside was the limited menu – I wish we’d been able to choose from more food items.

Next, we stopped at Ikea’s food court around 12:30 p.m

caption Each screen was loaded with food options. source Paige Bennett

As expected on a Saturday afternoon, Ikea was already bustling with shoppers and diners alike. Luckily, my Ikea had two fast-moving lines, multiple cashiers, and plenty of open tables in its cafeteria, so it didn’t take long to get food and grab a seat.

I was so excited to find that the menu had so many options

As soon as we got in line, there were glass cases filled with plenty of desserts, salads, and cold items, like wraps and sandwiches. In addition to having both cold and hot dishes, Ikea’s menu also featured some organic food, plant-based dishes, and even kids’ meals.

The food was a bit pricier than the dishes at Costco, but I thought everything was still super affordable

caption I liked getting to see the food before I bought it. source Paige Bennett

Since there were so many food options at Ikea, we ended up getting more food to try here than we did at Costco.

We purchased a few entrees and sides: a veggie ball meal for $3.99, a chicken-tender meal for $6.99, an order of Swedish meatballs for $1.25, a side of macaroni and cheese for $1.99, and a side of mashed potatoes for $1.99.

We also picked up three desserts and a drink: a slice of berry cheesecake for $2.99, blueberry mousse for $2.49, a marzipan cream cake for $1.49, and a soda for $1.25.

With the highest menu item we purchased retailing for $6.99, the prices here were just a little bit higher than the ones at the Costco food court. Still, the food was very affordable.

Overall, the dessert and side-dish portions were average, but the entrees were quite large

caption The dessert was the perfect size. source Paige Bennett

After seeing the jumbo portion sizes at Costco, I couldn’t help but feel a tiny bit underwhelmed to see Ikea’s average-size servings of food. Still, the portion sizes weren’t an issue since we had such a huge menu to choose from and wanted to sample so many dishes.

We thought most of the menu items were delicious and had fun trying a wide variety of dishes

caption This whole spread of food was fairly affordable. source Paige Bennett

We decided to start with dessert and I’m glad we did – all three of Ikea’s sweets were delicious. The blueberry mousse was slightly tangy and smooth with a bit of crunch from the oat topping. The berry cheesecake was sweet, creamy, and fruity with a pleasantly crispy graham-cracker crust. The marzipan cream cake had a melt-in-the-mouth texture and was sweet but not too sweet.

Matthew taste-tested the chicken tenders and said they were pretty good and on par with what you’d find any other restaurant. We also enjoyed the Swedish meatballs, a true Ikea staple.

I had the vegetable-ball entree and it was pleasantly large and included a few different sides. Personally, I didn’t enjoy the flavors and probably wouldn’t get it again but this wasn’t a huge deal since I still had plenty of other foods to eat.

The mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese didn’t exactly have a home-made taste but they were both comforting and creamy.

Ikea had plenty of options, plus reasonable portion sizes and prices

caption The vegetable-ball entree was pretty big. source Paige Bennett

We loved the wide variety of options for entrees, sides, and even desserts. The entree portions were also pretty large, especially considering they only cost between $4 and $7. It was nice that they came plated and with multiple side dishes – this paired with the food court’s spacious cafeteria almost made me feel like I was eating at a sit-down restaurant instead of part of a furniture store.

Ultimately, both places provided a filling meal at a low cost, but Ikea is a great choice if you’re looking for plenty of options

Overall, the food courts at Costco and Ikea both provided me and my partner with a super filling meal at a low cost.

Ikea is a great spot if you are looking for variety, specialty food options, or a sit-down restaurant feel. Plus, I felt like it had a lot of options to cater to those with certain dietary restrictions or preferences.

That said, Costco is a great choice for those who want tasty versions of classic grab-and-go foods like pizza or hot dogs for a low price.

Ultimately, either food court is great for having a quick bite and the one you choose might just come down to where you’re looking to shop.

Read More: