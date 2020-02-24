Is it safe to travel to high altitudes when pregnant? Yes, to a point

caption During pregnancy, you should not sleep at elevations above 9,800 feet above sea level. source Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock

Obstetricians recommend women travel not much higher than 8,000 feet above sea level while pregnant.

High altitudes reduce the amount of oxygen in the blood which can cause you and your fetus to develop a condition called hypoxia.

Planning a trip to the mountains during your pregnancy? Whether it’s a day hike or overnight stay, you should check with your doctor first.

It is usually safe to travel up to 8,000 feet, but you should get acclimated first

Traveling to higher elevations exposes your body – pregnant or not – to lower air pressure and leads to lower oxygen levels in the blood. As a result, your tissues can become deprived of oxygen, a condition known as hypoxia.

When you’re pregnant, your body should typically acclimate to the lower oxygen levels, thereby ensuring your baby continues to receive adequate oxygen. So, for women who are healthy and have a complication-free pregnancy, traveling up to 8,000 feet above sea level is generally considered safe says Annie Porter, MD, an obstetrician in the Maternal Fetal Medicine Fellowship Program at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

“We do recommend a period of acclimating though,” Porter tells Insider. For example, if you are planning a trip to an elevation of 7,500 feet, try to start by spending a day or two at an elevation of 5,000 feet to acclimate.

However, if you’re planning a strenuous hike at altitude, proceed with caution. The CDC recommends that pregnant women avoid vigorous activity at high altitudes unless properly trained and accustomed to the environment.

This is especially important because the symptoms of acute mountain sickness – including insomnia, headache, and nausea – are often mistaken for normal, pregnancy-related discomfort. If you have these symptoms at altitude, return to a lower altitude and consult your doctor.

At altitudes above 8,000 feet, proceed with caution

If you’re traveling to high altitudes – that is, between 8,000 feet and 12,000 feet – that can be more problematic. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, you should not sleep at elevations above 9,800 feet at any point during pregnancy.

Given the limited data available, it is unclear exactly how high altitudes will affect your pregnancy. One of the few studies that exist was a relatively small study, published in 2016 in Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, which showed that among 298 surveyed women, those who traveled to high altitudes during pregnancy were slightly more likely to go into early labor.

But these women who were briefly exposed to higher altitudes did not have a higher rate of other complications, such as miscarriage, preeclampsia, or bleeding during pregnancy. Moreover, while their results were statistically significant, the researchers could not conclude that early labor was caused by the women’s time at high altitudes, they merely reported a link.

Most of the evidence available is for women who live at high altitudes (between 8,000 feet to 12,000 feet), and the evidence suggests that these women have a higher risk of developing preeclampsia and giving birth to smaller babies than women who live at low altitudes. For women who just visit, that exposure to high altitude probably isn’t long enough to have an effect on their pregnancy overall, says Porter.

If you have had hypertension or preeclampsia, take extra caution

High-risk pregnancies – where the woman, baby, or both have an increased risk of developing complications – are more likely to have problems when traveling to high altitudes. That’s because you and the baby may not be able to fully acclimate to the lower oxygen levels.

Common reasons a pregnancy may be high risk is if the woman had hypertension before pregnancy or developed preeclampsia during pregnancy. Also, pregnant women who smoke are considered to have a high-risk pregnancy and could have more problems at higher altitudes. Pregnant women with any preexisting medical conditions should consult their physician before traveling, no matter where the destination may be. And if you’re planning to fly anywhere check out our article on how late in pregnancy you can fly.

But it’s not just the high altitude that can be dangerous during pregnancy. Traveling for hiking or backpacking trips usually means a journey to a very remote area. “If you’re going on a hike to 10,000 feet, what I’m worried about is you’re going to be far away from medical care,” says Porter.

Porter recommends that you check with your obstetrician before making plans to travel to high altitudes or rural locations during pregnancy.

