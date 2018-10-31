Many people swear by deodorant marketed to men regardless of their gender — here’s why

caption It can be overwhelming to choose when there are so many deodorants out there. source Flickr/Luis Tamayo

While there is no proof that men’s deodorant works better than women’s deodorant, some women prefer deodorants created with men in mind.

On average, men’s deodorant is cheaper per ounce than women’s deodorant.

In theory, the fragrances used in men’s deodorants might be better at masking body odor.

Anecdotally, some people who identify as women have long-preferred using deodorants marketed to men. Although some women rave about men’s deodorants claiming they are better, stronger, and more powerful – there’s actually no proof of this.

One of the main reasons there are distinctions between deodorants marketed towards men and women is because it makes sense from a marketing and financial standpoint for the companies who make the products.

As Kevin George, vice president and general manager for Unilever deodorants told USA Today “You have to differentiate yourself in the marketplace … If you’re a brand for everybody, you’re a brand for nobody.” A unisex deodorant doesn’t quite hold the same brand value to companies as gendered deodorants aimed at specific consumers.

HowStuffWorks.com reported that Canadian television series “Street Cents” did a study where they learned that deodorants marketed to a certain gender from the same brand have the same active ingredient in the same amounts – the only differences between the sticks were scent and packaging. If you read the ingredient lists for deodorants marketed to men or women of the same brand and you’ll find the ingredients are nearly, if not entirely, identical.

Despite the fact that there is very little difference between deodorants marketed to men and women, here’s why some women prefer “men’s deodorant” and why you may consider making the switch.

Men’s deodorant is cheaper

A 2011 study called “The Cost of Doing Femininity: Gender Disparities in Pricing of Personal Care Products and Services” showed that, on average, women’s deodorants cost $1.44 per ounce while men’s are $1.15 per ounce.

Men’s deodorants take body hair into account

caption “Women’s deodorants” don’t always take body hair into account. source ESUN7756/Shutterstock

Men’s deodorants typically glide and are gel-based because that delivery method is often better for men with armpit hair, but people of all genders can have armpit hair too. Deodorants marketed to women aren’t always formulated to work well on armpits with hair.

Men’s deodorant fragrances could be more desirable for masking body odor

Jennifer Chwalek of Union Square Laser Dermato­logy told New York Magazine that “deodorants technically only mask or neutralize the body odor caused by bacteria.” Meaning, choosing a deodorant is basically just choosing what scent you’d like to mask your body odor with.

Many of “men’s deodorants” have fragrances like “fresh,” “pure sport,” and “air”, whereas women’s brands often have fragrances like “summer berry,” “blue fig,” “French vanilla,” and even “pumpkin spice.”

Basically, it all depends on what you like – and that could be deodorant “for men.”

But, of course, it depends on personal preference and judgment

All in all, men and women’s deodorants have essentially the same formulas. But, men’s deodorants are generally cheaper and could offer different scent options, depending on your preference. It’s up to you to decide which deodorant is best for you, no matter what gender you identify as.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER’s homepage.