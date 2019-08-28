Microsoft’s massive online gaming service, Xbox Live, is down for millions of people

caption Sorry, “Fortnite” fans — Xbox Live is currently offline. source “Fortnite”/Epic Games

On Wednesday afternoon, core components of Microsoft’s Xbox Live online service went offline.

Microsoft warned of issues with core functionality, including “signing in; creating, managing, or recovering an account; and search.”

The issues aren’t affecting all Xbox Live users – we were able to sign in on an Xbox One console in Brooklyn.

Microsoft’s online gaming service, Xbox Live, powers online gaming for millions of Xbox 360 and Xbox One owners.

On Wednesday afternoon, the service went offline for a large portion of those Xbox owners. Microsoft reported issues with the core functionality of Xbox Live, from basic signing in to account management and search functionality.

source Microsoft

The Xbox Live service status website, seen above, notes that Microsoft’s engineers and developers “are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue.”

Of note: If you’re able to sign in, online gaming shouldn’t be impacted.

The same goes for various other online services, like using TV and movie streaming service apps or buying games on the Xbox digital storefront.

At the moment, it’s unclear when the issues will be fixed, but Microsoft says it’s working on it – hang tight!