YouTube is scrambling to get back online amid worldwide outage

caption A view of YouTube’s front page during a global outage on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. source YouTube

You were not alone – YouTube was down from approximately 6 p.m. to around 7:20 p.m on Tuesday.

“Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues,” a YouTube statement said. “We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Tech enthusiasts sounded the alarm after Google’s streaming service abruptly displayed error messages and blank thumbnails on its website:

“Never seen YouTube down for 30+ minutes like this before,” Marques Brownlee, a popular YouTube video producer, said on Twitter.

“how does youtube go down for an hour at this point — that seems insane,” tweeted New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac.

