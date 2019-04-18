Isaac Hempstead-Wright once accidentally gave away a key ‘Game of Thrones’ character’s death in math class

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright. source Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark in “Game of Thrones,” once let a massive spoiler slip in a math class.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, the actor admitted to accidentally revealing the death of Tommen Baratheon to his teacher before it had been shown to the public.

Baratheon, younger brother of King Joffrey, stepped out of his bedroom window to his death in season six.

“So, that meant I had no excuse not to get my math homework in,” Hempstead-Wright said.

Even the Three-Eyed Raven makes mistakes from time to time.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, Isaac Hempstead-Wright admitted that he once let a big “Game of Thrones” spoiler slip during a school math lesson.

Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark in the HBO fantasy series, made it all the way to college before dropping out due to struggling with the balance of filming and studies – and because of the attention from fellow students.

“It was kind of overwhelming, the response I had from students who were massive ‘Game of Thrones’ fans,” he told Kimmel.

Hempstead-Wright even said that when he first arrived at his halls of residence, his roommates had to have a dorm conference where they discussed living with the Three-Eyed Raven.

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright plays Bran Stark in ‘Game of Thrones.’ source Helen Sloan/HBO

When asked if his teachers treated him any differently to other students, Hempstead-Wright said they were just interested in trying to get spoilers, which unfortunately worked on one occasion.

The actor said that back in his school days, he dropped a “massive spoiler” in a math class.

“I was just talking to my math teacher going, ‘Yeah, I’ve just become really good friends with this guy Dean [Charles Chapman] who plays Tommen Baratheon – such a shame because he’s dead now!'” Hempstead-Wright said.

“They were like, ‘He’s not dead. He’s very much alive.’

Tommen Baratheon, younger brother of the much-loathed King Joffrey, provided one of the most shocking moments of season six when he confidently stepped out of his bedroom window in the Red Keep to his death.

“So, that meant I had no excuse not to get my math homework in,” Hempstead-Wright added.

Hempstead-Wright has previously talked to INSIDER’s Kim Renfro about the crucial role that Bran will play in the show’s final season, which premiered on Sunday.

“I think, truly, of many of the characters on the show, Bran has one of the most extraordinary arcs,” he said.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.