Isaac Hempstead-Wright says his ‘creepy Bran stare’ comes from being completely blind on set without his glasses

- Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”
- Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark in “Game of Thrones,” appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday.
- He talked to Kimmel about his character’s famous death stare, which was a recurring theme of Sunday night’s season eight premiere.
- He said that the intensity of his stare was aided by the fact that he can’t see on set without his glasses.
- Bran’s various staring appearances in the episode were quickly turned into a worldwide meme, which Hempstead-Wright leaned into.
The new season of “Game of Thrones” is here and it looks like the Three-Eyed Raven is set to play a bigger role than ever.
The actor who plays Bran Stark, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, previously told INSIDER’s resident “Thrones” expert Kim Renfro that his character has “one of the most extraordinary arcs” on the show.
However, it wasn’t Bran’s plotline that got people talking after Sunday night’s season eight premiere – it was his creepy death stare.
Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, Hempstead-Wright said that the intense staring came naturally to him because he basically can’t see on set.
“Yeah, I’m kind of getting good at this intense stare,” he told Kimmel, “but it’s actually aided by the fact that I’m completely blind when I’m on set.
“I don’t have my glasses and I don’t have contact lenses.”
The actor then recalled shooting a scene with his costar Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, who was particularly impressed by the power of his gaze.
“She said, ‘Isaac, your stare is like you’re staring into my soul!’
“And I was like, ‘I can’t see you! That’s why.'”
Watch the exchange below:
Bran’s various staring appearances in episode one of the new series were quickly turned into a worldwide meme.
Hempstead-Wright leaned into the mockery, though, tweeting on Tuesday: “Loving these #BranStark memes, keep em coming #ForTheThrone.”
