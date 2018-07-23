I tried Isaac Toast, the Korean sandwich stall that has been drawing long queues since it opened in Singapore – this is my honest opinion on it

I tried the newest fad in Singapore, South Korean sandwiches. Business Insider/Ethan Rakin

Hordes of people have been flocking to Plaza Singapura ever since they heard that popular South Korean sandwich brand Isaac Toast had arrived.

Being unfamiliar with it, I took a trip down to basement two of the mall to see what everyone was getting so excited about, and I even tried a few items on the menu:

First things first, the lines are no joke. I heard that there were tons of people queuing up everyday since it opened about a week ago, but even I underestimated the crowd. This was the queue when I got there at about 11am last Friday (July 20):

Of course, this was not helped by the fact that Isaac Toast has no seating areas, so everybody just stood around in front of the stall. It’s common to have to wait for about an hour before your order is ready due to the size of the crowd – even during off-peak hours and weekdays.

I revisited Isaac Toast again later that day around dinner time and the queue was even longer. It started snaking around basement two so if you want to avoid that, try to go at less popular timings.

So, what was the food actually like?

Isaac Toast serves all types of gourmet toasts, ranging from their famous “MVP Series” to “Bacon and Ham”. It also has snacks like hash browns if you just want to munch on something.

Prices start from S$3 ($2) for just the toast and go up to about $6.90 for a set that comes with your choice of coffee or tea.

There are also smoothies and milkshakes. I tried the strawberry smoothie, and while it wasn’t unpleasant, it was nothing to write home about.

Food-wise, be warned that if you order from the “MVP series”, be prepared for a slight mess as there is a lot of sauce involved.

I tried the “Double Spicy Cutlet” MVP toast, which is one of their more popular items, and this is what it looked like:

To be honest, it was quite underwhelming when I eventually got my hands on the sandwich. It was quite plain-looking and didn’t exactly looked enticing – it just resembled a normal sandwich with two pieces of chicken in the middle.

Surely my doubts would be dispelled if the actual food does its job of tasting good, so how did it taste?

It was okay.

The bread was crunchy, but overall, there was way too much sauce. The chicken, cabbage and cheese were all masked by the sweet and spicy sauce that seemed to drown everything. I couldn’t really taste the individual flavours of each ingredient, so that was quite disappointing.

I also tried the “Bulgogi MVP” sandwich, which was another chicken sandwich. To my delight, it was much better because this time, I could actually taste what was in the toast.

The chicken was cooked well, and there was even a sweet pickle hidden in the middle that provided a crunchy contrast to the heavier parts of the dish.

In conclusion, was Isaac Toast worth it?

Well, for the price, you are getting a meal that is value-for-money. A sandwich or two ought to fill you up and cost below S$15.

For me, it was neither an awful or wonderful experience – it was simply an experience.

I probably won’t go back now because of the wait but once the hype goes away, I could be willing to give it a second try.

If you’re in the area and there aren’t too many people in line, go ahead and give it a try because the crowd has spoken and you might just enjoy it more than I did.