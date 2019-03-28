Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter says Scientology was the ‘missing piece’ that helped her make sense of her life

caption Connor Cruise and Isabella Cruise in 2012. source Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Isabella Cruise, the adopted daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, implored members of the Church of Scientology to join its internship program.

In a letter to the church’s members, she said its internship program was the “missing piece” that helped her make sense of her life and devote herself to the organization.

While the adopted children appear to be close with Tom Cruise, a prominent Church of Scientology member, Nicole Kidman has reportedly been deemed a “Suppressive Person,” which means church members aren’t supposed to talk to her.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella Cruise is speaking out about her experience in the Church of Scientology.

In a letter sent to church members, she said the organization helped her make sense of her life – and encouraged people to join its internship program.

The letter, obtained by anti-Scientology critic and journalist Tony Ortega, details Cruise’s experience “going clear” to become accepted within the organization. Her life changed, she said, when she took an internship that trained her to become an “auditor,” a term used within the organization for people who bring other members to “clear” status using aggressive questioning and an electronic device called an E-Meter.

“It turned out it was exactly what I needed,” Cruise wrote. “This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense.”

Cruise, who goes by Bella Cruise, apparently wrote the letter to encourage other people to go through the internship. She gushed about how it shaped her identity.

“I became that annoying girl in the org who would just talk endlessly about how incredible training is and how phenomenal the internship is,” she wrote. “The internship, for me, is what made me a Scientologist. I don’t just believe the tech works now. I know without any doubt that it does.”

caption Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in 2000. source Matt Turner/Liaison/Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted Isabella and Connor Cruise when they were married between 1990 and 2001. While Cruise is a prominent member of the Church of Scientology and apparently remains close to the children, Kidman seems to have limited contact with the two. She didn’t mention them in her Golden Globe speech in 2018, when she thanked her current husband Keith Urban and her two children with him.

Read more: Nicole Kidman opens up about loving her adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise despite them not talking to her

Kidman is reportedly a designated “Suppressive Person” within the organization, which means her children are supposed to sever ties with her. In November, she told the Australian magazine Who that she still loves them.

“They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she told Who. “I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”