The father of a Marlins rookie went bonkers in the middle of an interview after his son hit his first career home run

caption Isan Diaz hit the first home run of his career on Monday night and his father could not have been more proud. source @Marlins / Twitter

Miami Marlins rookie Isan Diaz made his debut for the team on Monday night against the New York Mets.

Diaz hit a home run off of Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom in the sixth inning.

When Diaz hit his home run, his parents were in the middle of an interview with the broadcast team, and his father could not contain his excitement.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rookie Isan Diaz had himself quite a night on Monday, making his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field to take on the New York Mets.

After going 0-for-2 against 2018 Cy Young-winner Jacob deGrom in his first two at-bats, Diaz stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning just as the broadcast team was settling into an interview with his father.

Read more: 12 athletes who have famous parents

Diaz’s parents were beginning to explain the pride they felt for their son and the emotions that the day had brought when Diaz smacked a home run out of the park.

“OHHHHHHHH!” Isan’s father exclaimed. “OHHHHHHHHHHHH! IIIIIIISAAAAAAAAN!”

You can watch the incredible moment below.

"DID WE JUST HOMER OFF DEGROM?!"@diaz_isan's PUMPED-UP dad was mid-interview when his guy took a Cy Young winner DEEP for his 1st hit in his MLB debut. ???? pic.twitter.com/rOwjYdjr01 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

Once he had settled down, the senior Diaz apologized to viewers for his outburst of excitement, and thanked the family and friends they had watching across the world.

But even after he settled back into his seat, Diaz’s father was still in disbelief. “We just homered off deGrom! He’s a Cy Young winner!” he said. “That is unreal.”

After the game, the family celebrated their son’s debut together.

Familia over everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fzH84UjKpa — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 6, 2019

Diaz will hopefully have plenty more highlights in his MLB career, but no matter what happens next, his home run debut with his parents watching will be tough to top.

Read more:

Baker Mayfield shotgunned a beer on the jumbotron at a Cleveland Indians game and sparked a 5-run rally

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya grabs microphone and demands action on gun violence in powerful goal celebration

A previously unknown 29-year-old featherweight was signed on the spot by UFC president Dana White after delivering a highlight-reel flying knee knockout

FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS: The expert consensus on the top 20 quarterbacks of 2019