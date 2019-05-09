ISCM Celebrates 15th Anniversary Annual Dinner

Hong Kong Elites of Shopping Centre Management Create the Heart of Smart Cities

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9th May 2019 – The Institute of Shopping Centre Management (ISCM) 15th Anniversary Annual Dinner was successfully held on 26 April at the JW Marriott Hong Kong with over 500 guests in attendance. Among the professional guests included Mr. CHAN Fan, Frank JP, Secretary for Transport and Housing; Mr. YING Yiu Hong, Stanley, JP, Permanent Secretary for Transportation & Housing (Housing) and Director of Housing; Mr. WONG Chi Cho, Joe, JP, Commissioner for Tourism; Dr. Jimmy Chiang, Acting Director-General of Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong, various distinguished industry professionals, scholars and retailers.

The annual dinner event reflects the institute’s long-term vision with the theme “Shopping Malls — The Heart of Smart Cities”, a conscious reflection of the growing connectivity and evolving technologies which make our cities and shopping experiences smarter and better for all. Hong Kong is often recognised as Asia’s “shopping paradise”, and shopping centres remain at the heart and soul of the Greater Bay Area’s economy and people’s daily lives. That said, ISCM believes the industry and its leaders must remain focused on improving industry standards, cultivating international perspectives and embracing innovation to ensure the city’s shopping malls remain at the core of local smart city development.

Super Connector in Asia

Mr. Baldwin KO, Chairman of ISCM said: “Over the past 15 years, the ISCM always value a consistent conviction: enhancing the professional level of shopping centre management, and strengthening trusted connections among industry peers. In future, we will also strive to build on this by encouraging integration with professionals across the Greater Bay Area, Asia, and more as we continue planning study tours and seminars for our members to broaden their horizons.”

Fulfil Corporate Social Responsibility

ISCM has been taken Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives seriously by organizing different charity activities in order to make contribution to society. Since the institute’s first charity auction in 2013, the event has grown into a huge calendar spectacle which has been organised for seven consecutive years. ISCM has been raising funds every year for important causes such as St. James’ Settlement, Sheng Kung Hui St. Christopher’s Home and the Fu Hong Society. As part of this year event celebrations, in addition to a charity tender, ISCM committee members have prepared homemade the pineapple tarts for charity sale, resulting in a total of HK$180,000 to be donated to the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council Limited charity to bring love and hope to the community.

Cultivate the Industry’s Future

In addition to charity contributions, ISCM has also introduced the Scholarship Award this year to support and award outstanding university students majoring in shopping mall management-related disciplines. This year, our honourable members Dr. Roger Chan and Professor Leo Sin Yat-ming were invited to present the scholarship to distinguished students from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong polytechnic University, The University of Hong Kong and HKU SPACE. The awarded students were also invited to join the dinner to integrate with professionals in the field so they can gain a deeper understanding about the industry.

About ISCM

The Institute of Shopping Centre Management (ISCM) non-profit making organization founded by a group of local shopping centre professionals, certified practitioners and professors in the shopping centre management industry in 2003. ISCM’s mission is to identify various prospective channels with government bodies, thereby creating a platform for exchange of best practices in the art and science of shopping centre management within the Asia Pacific region.



For more information, you can visit http://www.iscm.org.hk/