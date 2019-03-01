After facing death threats, ISIS bride Shamima Begum has been moved from a Syrian refugee camp to a site near the Iraqi border

caption Shamima Begum at a BBC interview on February 18, 2019. source BBC News/YouTube

Islamic State bride Shamima Begum has been moved out of the Syrian refugee camp she and her baby were living in after they received death threats from other residents, the woman’s lawyer told The Guardian.

The 19-year-old, who left London to join ISIS in Syria when she was 15, was moved from al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria to a camp near the Iraqi border, her family’s lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, said.

Begum gave birth in February and started receiving death threats after speaking out about her status as a former ISIS bride and her desire to return to the UK.

UK’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid has sought to revoke Begum’s citizenship, a move Akunjee plans to appeal as he heads to Syria to help Begum.

“We don’t want to waste time trying to work for her remotely,” he told The Guardian. “She needs a lawyer and we need her to sign these forms so that we can begin the appeals process. We know she is in a camp but not her exact location, so we are trying to find this out at the moment from people on the ground.”

Begum’s family has asked that she and her son be allowed to return to the UK, and say she should be prosecuted if she has broken the law.

The teen told The Sunday Telegraph that she regrets speaking to the media and believes the British government is “making an example” of her.

She previously told British media that she doesn’t regret joining ISIS, though she not longer believes in its ideologies.

Begum was one of three school girls who left London together in 2015 to join ISIS.