ISIS claims deadly attack against US forces in Syria after Trump declared victory over the terrorist group

ISIS claimed a deadly attack on a coalition patrol in northeastern Syria just weeks after US President Donald Trump said the group was defeated.

US forces are reportedly among the casualties.

The terrorist group ISIS claimed a suicide attack that was carried out against US forces on patrol in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, just weeks after US President Donald Trump declared victory over ISIS and ordered the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country.

The coalition forces on patrol were approached by a suicide bomber near a popular restaurant in Manbij. The devastating blast killed more than a dozen people, including four US troops, Reuters reported Wednesday. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, identifying the attacker as Abu Yasin al-Shami.

ISIS identifies the suicide attacker in Manbij, who reportedly caused Coalition casualties, as Abu Yasin al-Shami. Near Qasr Al-Omara restaurant. Claims 9 killed or injured. Says choppers were sent for rescue. pic.twitter.com/iAP2K41QPo — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) January 16, 2019

Amid warnings from senior military leaders, diplomats, lawmakers, and experts that ISIS remained a dangerous threat despite the fall of the physical caliphate in Iraq and Syria, Trump declared victory over the deadly terrorist organization in late December.

“We have won against ISIS,” Trump said in a video message on Dec. 19. “We’ve beaten them, and we’ve beaten them badly. We’ve taken back the land. And, now it’s time for our troops to come back home.”

The withdrawal process has already begun; however, only equipment has been pulled out. US troops are expected to follow at a later date. There are roughly 2,000 US troops serving in Syria.