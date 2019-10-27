ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a US military strike

caption Still image taken from video of a man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi making what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in Mosul source Reuters

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was targeted in a strike by US Special Operations Forces in Syria on Saturday. and is believed to be dead, according to multiple reports.

The ISIS leader is believed to have detonated a suicide vest as a U.S. special mission unit carried out a ground raid in the Idlib province in north-west Syria.

Officials are waiting for confirmation of al-Baghdadi’s death from biometric and DNA testing, reports said.

President Trump hinted at the announcement last night, tweeting: “Something very big has just happened!”

He will make an announcement at 9 am Washington time.

The official said they could not confirm whether the operation had been successful and did not provide any further details on the raid. Al-Baghdadi has previously been falsely reported to have been killed.

The White House has not confirmed whether the operation took place, but said last night that President Trump would make a “major statement” on Sunday morning.

“The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock,” said Hogan Gidley, the White House deputy press secretary.

Al-Baghdadi has been in hiding for the last five years, becoming one of the world’s most hunted individuals, with the United States has placed a $25 million bounty on his head in 2016.