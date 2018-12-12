Iskandar Investment Berhad & DHL launch Global Center of Excellence in Iskandar Malaysia

Joint seed investment of over USD 2 million from Iskandar Investment Berhad and DHL to improve the logistics ecosystem in Iskandar and market it to the world

GCOE provides industry-specific logistics solutions to Iskandar Malaysia’s focal industries including Manufacturing, Technology and Life Sciences

GCOE fosters ongoing logistics innovation, including digital and green logistics, to attract top talent and boost supply chain efficiency for the region

ISKANDAR PUTERI, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – December 12, 2018 – DHL has officially commenced operations in its latest Global Center of Excellence (GCOE) in Iskandar Malaysia — the first such public-private partnership in the country. The GCOE consolidates supply chain consultancy services and logistics design for many of Iskandar Malaysia’s focal industries including Automotive, Energy, Engineering & Manufacturing, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Technology.









The opening of the GCOE was officiated by YB Jimmy Puah Wee Tse, the Johor State EXCO for International Trade, Investment and Utilities. “The GCOE enhances the logistics ecosystem in Iskandar Malaysia where speed, connectivity and logistics solutions are the backbones of today’s business. The Johor State Government will continue to support and encourage more public and private corporations to amplify this initiative, and make Johor and Iskandar Malaysia attractive investment destinations,” he said during the launch at Medini, Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

With Malaysia’s exports consistently hitting new highs throughout 2018,[1] the opening of this GCOE comes at a pivotal juncture in the country’s economic development as one of Southeast Asia’s industrial powerhouses. The Iskandar Malaysia economic zone occupies more than 2,200 sq-km — more than 10% of the Johor state in which it is located — with the goal of generating more than RM 120 billion (€25.5 billion) in GDP for Malaysia by 2025.[2]

“With rapid growth in flagship sectors like technology and manufacturing, and alongside heightened interests from major trading partners like China, Korea and Japan,[3] Iskandar Malaysia must be ready with its own in-house, high-quality logistics services that can connect it to the rest of Asia and ultimately, the world,” said Datuk Ir. Khairil Anwar Ahmad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB).

Established by DHL in partnership with Iskandar Innovations Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IIB, with joint seed investments exceeding USD 2 million, the GCOE is the interchange connecting key stakeholders in the ecosystem to support businesses operating out of the special economic zone, particularly those looking to expand throughout Asia rapidly. As a catalyst in Iskandar Malaysia, IIB is collaborating with DHL — offering access to its global network, industry expertise and innovations, and marketing capabilities — to put Iskandar Malaysia on the global logistics map.

“We envisage Iskandar Malaysia as a gateway between Asia and the rest of the world; one which will rely on resilient and adaptive logistics connectivity to reach its full potential,” said Mr. Philip Chu, Managing Director, Global Center of Excellence Iskandar Malaysia. “Its logistics services will be fully integrated with the broader workings of Iskandar Malaysia to speed up and streamline growth for businesses. The GCOE acts as the integrated platform connecting authorities, ecosystem partners and chambers of commerce through a joint value proposition to support potential investors.”

“As the Iskandar region begins to build a critical mass of investment and industry development, businesses in the area have already begun turning to us for logistics solutions that don’t just deliver their goods, but scale and evolve to keep up with their fast-moving strategies and customer demands. Placing the GCOE in Iskandar Malaysia’s nexus of industry and transport infrastructure will ensure that these businesses can access logistics services as innovative as their own offerings for the years of growth to come,” said Mr. Matthias Heutger, Senior Vice President, Head of Innovation & Commercial Development, DHL.

Apart from strengthening collaboration between companies and key stakeholders in Iskandar Malaysia, GCOE will also host networking sessions, workshops, and other forums designed to attract high-quality logistics talent to the area. It will place special focus on digital and green logistics innovation, complementing Iskandar Malaysia’s investments in Smart City and eco-friendly infrastructure including an Integrated Operations Center for city-wide sensor and data management, and other initiatives aimed at improving environmental sustainability and carbon emissions across the zone’s industries.[4]

