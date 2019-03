caption This coastal California property is less than $500,000. source From listing on Trulia

Island and beachfront homes don’t have to cost millions.

A cottage in the Hamptons, land of multi-million dollar homes, is up for sale for just over a quarter of a million dollars.

Why take a vacation to an island when you can live on one? Turns out, you don’t always need to spend a fortune to live in paradise.

We teamed up with Trulia to find some of the most affordable island and beachfront homes in the US, and there were plenty for sale under $1 million.

There’s a contemporary home surrounded by palm trees in Honolulu, Hawaii; a Southern-style country house complete with picket fence and front porch in Savannah, Georgia; and a modern condo right across the bay of San Diego.

There’s even a charming cottage in the Hamptons, home to the most expensive zip code in New York and multi-million dollar real estate. The median asking price for a home in the Hamptons at the end of 2018 was $2.19 million, according to Out East, but the gem we found is listed for only a little over a quarter of a million dollars.

From Florida to Maine, scroll through below for a look at some island homes across the US that will make you feel like you’re on a never-ending vacation.

Full of southern charm, this $975,000 Wilmington Island house overlooks the Wilmington River and comes with its own private dock and sun deck.

City: Savannah, Georgia

Size: 3,429 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/3 baths

Situated on a 4,125-square-foot lot, this $967,000 Hawaiian home is in the Hawaii Kai neighborhood of O’ahu.

City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Size: 1,576 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds/3 baths

Located on Peaks Island, this $875,000 home sits atop a hill looking out to Casco Bay and the Portland skyline.

City: Portland, Maine

Size: 1,773 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds/2 baths

Perched on Marco Island in southwest Florida, this colorful $800,000 home comes with the state’s real estate staple: a pool.

City: Marco Island, Florida

Size: 1,773 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds/2 baths

This $769,000 condo is situated on a 6,556-square-foot lot on the Coronado peninsula, separated from San Diego by the San Diego Bay.

City: Coronado, California

Size: 1,153 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds/2 baths

A $769,000 East Hamptons cottage offers tranquil ocean views and is just steps away from Ditch Plains Beach.

City: Montauk, New York

Size: 600 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds/1 bath

A California coastal complex in Shelter Cove for $465,000 overlooks the sea and is within walking distance of the beach.

City: Whitehorn, California

Size: 1,136 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds/2 baths

Situated on 3.4 acres in Louisiana’s Cameron Parish, this $439,000 Gulf Coast gem has a place to store your boat.

City: Cameron, Louisiana

Size: 1,338 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds/2 baths

A $289,900 Lake Superior house features 150 feet of waterfront on Whitefish Bay.

City: Paradise, Michigan

Size: 2,035 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds/4 baths

A $250,000 cabin on Stuart Island is only a few minutes away from Canadian fishing waters and is complete with a guest cabin and kayak.

City: Friday Harbor, Washington

Size: 960 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds/2 baths

A $195,000 townhome in Nemo Cay resort on Mustang-Padre Island sits on a 1,132-square-foot lot.

City: Corpus Christie, Texas

Size: 1,120 square feet

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds/3 baths