The rocket battle between Israel and Hamas is risking a major war — here’s what the fighting looks like

Israel and Hamas have been exchanging rocket fire since Monday after a botched Israeli commando raid on Sunday killed seven Palestinians.

It’s the most serious escalation of hostilities since the 2014 war.

Palestinian militant groups in Gaza agreed on Tuesday to halt cross-border attacks immediately if Israel did the same, Palestinian officials said.

“(Palestinian) factions have agreed to hold fire on condition Israel abides by this,” said a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian truce efforts. Another Palestinian official, asked when a ceasefire might start, said: “Immediately, should Israel reciprocate.”

Israel’s security cabinet, after a six-hour meeting on Tuesday, said it ordered the military to continue strikes in Gaza “as required,” indicating they would be calibrated in response to Palestinian attacks.

Israel has not yet officially responded to the ceasefire proposal, but senior Israeli officials indicated after Tuesday’s meeting that such an agreement may have been reached, according to the Independent.

Here’s how the fighting has gone down and what it looks like.

The escalation started on Sunday after a botched Israeli cross-border raid killed an Israeli officer, a Hamas commander and six more Palestinians.

caption Israeli soldiers stand next to armoured personnel carriers (APC) in a field in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza November 13, 2018. source Reuters

Israeli media said the raid was to collect intelligence, but Hamas said it was an assassination attempt.

Source: Reuters, CNN

In response, Hamas, which controls Gaza, and other armed factions launched more than 400 rockets and mortars into southern Israel.

caption Rockets fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel are seen in Gaza, November 12, 2018. source Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Israel’s Iron-Dome anti-missile system intercepted more than 100 rockets.

caption A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. source Reuters

But some rockets hit the southern Israeli city of Sderot, wounding an Israeli soldier.

caption Israeli rescue forces work at the site of a rocket attack in Sderot, near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. source Reuters

And the city of Ashkelon, killing one Palestinian man. Dozens more have been wounded in the strikes.

caption Two workers check a damaged house in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, Israel following a rocket attack from Gaza November 12, 2018. source Reuters

Source: CNN

Rockets from Gaza continued on Tuesday.

caption Israeli soldiers and civilians take cover as an air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018. source Reuters

But Israel also hit Gaza back hard with more than 100 strikes.

caption Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike in Gaza, November 12, 2018. source Reuters

Source: CNN

Striking Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV channel in Gaza City, which Israel says has incited Palestinians to attack Israelis.

caption Explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas’s television station in Gaza City on Monday. source REUTERS/Ahmed Zako

Source: CNN

The Israeli strikes also hit a hotel called Al-Amal, weapons depots and command and control centers.

caption A view shows the remains of a building that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City November 13, 2018. source Reuters

Source: CNN, Al Jazeera

As well as high-rise buildings and more.

caption A Palestinian girl searches for her belongings at the stairs of her family house that was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City November 13, 2018. source Reuters

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said seven Palestinians were killed in the strikes.