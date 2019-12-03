The International Skating Union is really sorry for including an Auschwitz-themed outfit in their ‘best costume’ list

caption Russia’s Anton Shulepov performs in the men free skating at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating on November 23. source JUNKO KIMURA-MATSUMOTO/AFP via Getty Images

Russian figure skater Anton Shulepov wore a costume that featured a Star of David and elements of Auschwitz guard uniforms during a routine to the theme of “Schindler’s List” in November at am Internationaux de France event.

The International Skating Union (ISU) included the costume in a contest online in which fans could vote for their favorite outfits.

The organization later said it was included “by error,” and replaced the photo of Shulepov with one of him in another costume.

“The ISU regrets that by error the wrong costume (Free Skating instead of Short Program costume) of Mr. Shulepov has been presented for voting,” the organization said about its inclusion of Shulepov’s Auschwitz costume.

In a statement to the Guardian, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called the costume “insensitive” and “offensive.”

The costume already received criticism when Shulepov wore it at the Internationaux de France event in November, according to The Guardian.

But the backlash grew after the ISU re-shared a photo of it on Sunday. The organization included the costume in an online contest where fans could vote for their favorite outfits of the year.

CW: antisemitism .@AuschwitzMuseum .@ISU_Figure has nominated a costume that is half concentration camp prisoner uniform w/a yellow star, half Nazi guard uniform, for its "best costume" award, despite having been told how offensive this is. Skater is Russian Anton Shulepov. pic.twitter.com/rLWhXS6TdG — azteclady (@HerHandsMyHands) December 1, 2019

The fact that Shulepov is included under best costume is profoundly offensive. Some of us have family who died in the Holocaust. The yellow Star of David is what marked ordinary people for death, just because they were Jewish. This isn’t just some movie; real people died. — Tol™ Lauren (@tyrannolaur) December 1, 2019

Shulepov’s evocation of painful Holocaust imagery in his routine was insensitive & offensive. It's also shocking the @ISU_Figure initially posted a picture of this costume as a nominee for “costume of the year," and then issued a wholly inadequate apology. https://t.co/02bCUNWsK9 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 2, 2019

The costume was removed from the contest by Monday morning. The ISU said it had been included “by error,” and that a Shulepov costume from a different contest was supposed to be up for a vote instead.

“The ISU regrets that by error the wrong costume (Free Skating instead of Short Program costume) of Mr. Shulepov has been presented for voting,” the ISU wrote on Twitter. “This error has been corrected and the ISU sincerely apologizes for this mistake and the bad sentiments it has caused.”

The ISU didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.