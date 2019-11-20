iSunOne reaches 1 million users, and promotes blockchain development in ASEAN

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 November 2019 – TideiSun Group, a fintech and blockchain company headquartered in Hong Kong, today announces that its flagship blockchain platform iSunOne reached the milestone of 1 million active users globally. In future, iSunOne aims at providing better financial services on the blockchain for users in ASEAN countries.





iSunOne has recreated the issuing mechanism of stable token and built a unique public chain based on Ripple. The team also works with the Malaysian government to build the world’s first Islamic financial system on blockchain. iSunOne’s innovative blockchain financial technology streamlines the front and back-office operations. Users’ data are stored on the blockchain using a second layer scalability tool which boosts the performance of the first-layer public chain in the machine-to-machine trustless environment, introducing third-party automatic auditing. Point-to-point cross-border asset movement in iSunOne is real-time, automatic and safe. It has allowed iSunOne to achieve rapid growth globally, especially in ASEAN countries. In future, the team will continue to push forward application usage among the small and medium merchants in ASEAN to support crypto payment in daily transactions and provide convenient and seamless payment services for ASEAN users.





Ms. Robin Xie, partner of TideiSun Group, said “iSunOne’s key competitive advantage is to provide a transparent cooperation mechanism based on the blockchain architecture for third-party transactions in the daily economic life, where consensus and trust among the cooperating parties increases without downgrading the current rights and interests of each party. The essence of iSunOne is to adopt a mechanism that can provide automated audits, which functions as the basis of the technological credibility that cryptography and algorithms create. Combining traditional finance and blockchain technology, iSunOne provides global digital banking services while keeping users’ data safe, which greatly contributes to its growing popularity in ASEAN.”





iSunOne introduced an encrypted messaging function. The whole ecosystem works well while users exchange messages and crypto-assets. Social interactions and loyal community base will continue to drive exponential growth for iSunOne.





About TideiSun Group

TideiSun Group is a global FinTech and media group known for its business model innovation. We operate both public and private subsidiaries, embrace venture capital and private equity with the creative token economy, accelerate enterprise adoption of blockchain and AI technology, bridge the gap between digital assets and fiat currencies, and promote the exchange and management of digital assets.