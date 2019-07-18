A new trailer for ‘It Chapter 2’ is here and it looks like a terrifying sequel

- source
- Warner Bros.
- Warner Bros. previewed a new trailer for “It Chapter 2” Wednesday night at San Diego Comic-Con and now it’s finally online.
- The sequel takes place 27 years after the first movie with the Losers’ Club all grown up and reuniting to take down Pennywise the Clown when he resurfaces in Derry, Maine.
- Bill Skarsgård returns as the terrifying clown. Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Isaiah Mustafa join the cast of the new film as the kids all grown up.
- Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”), Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, and the rest of the young cast will also return to reprise their roles in the sequel.
- In addition to the trailer, WB showed off a few clips of the new movie. “It Chapter 2” will be in theaters Friday, September 6. Watch the trailer below.