‘It: Chapter 2’ has started filming — here’s everything we know about the blockbuster horror sequel

“It: Chapter 2,” the sequel to last year’s blockbuster horror movie based on Stephen King’s novel, officially started filming this week.
Actor James McAvoy posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the occasion. In the photo, he’s holding a block of cheese to celebrate the film’s setting of Derry, Maine, with the caption “Day 1 on IT 2. Glad you got the memo guys. #passthecheeseplease #derryordairy.”
The first “It” movie was both a major critical and box-office success. It has an 85% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and raked in over $700 million worldwide. Considering its success and the fact that there is still plenty of material from the novel left to explore, the sequel is highly anticipated.
Below is everything we know so far about “It: Chapter 2”:
The movie is set for release on September 6, 2019.
The director of the first film, Andy Muschietti, is returning for the sequel. Muschietti was known for the 2013 horror film “Mama,” starring Jessica Chastain, before taking on “It.”
Bill Skarsgard is reprising his role as Pennywise, the murderous clown that terrorizes children in Derry.
The film takes place 27 years after the events of the first one, meaning it takes place in the present day and the Losers’ Club kids that Pennywise haunts are adults.
Jessica Chastain will re-team with Mushietti to play an adult Beverly Marsh.
James McAvoy is joining the cast as an adult Bill.
Bill Hader has been cast as Richie.
Rounding out the cast of adult Losers’ Club members are Jay Ryan as Ben, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, James Ransone as Eddie, and Andy Bean as Stanley.
