‘It Chapter Two’ star Bill Skarsgard says his daughter’s room ‘is filled with Pennywise teddy bears’

- “It Chapter Two” star Bill Skarsgard appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday and said that his 11-month-old daughter’s room is decorated with items inspired by the Pennywise, the killer clown he plays in the hit horror movies.
- Skarsgard welcomed his first child with Alida Morberg in 2018.
- “I’ve gotten a bunch of fun merch and stuff throughout the years, so her baby room is filled with all these Pennywise teddy bears,” the 29-year-old Swedish actor said.
- Watch the video below (Skarsgard talks about the Pennywise teddy bears at 1:53).
