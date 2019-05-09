Here’s the grownup cast of ‘It Chapter 2’ and who they’re playing

caption Say hello to some of the adult Losers’ Club in “It Chapter Two.” source Warner Bros.

A sequel to “It” is in theaters this fall. Warner Bros. released the first terrifying trailer for the movie on Thursday.

“It Chapter Two” takes place 27 years after the 2017 film with the kids from the first film all grown up.

INSIDER breaks down the list of actors from Jessica Chastain to James McAvoy who are joining the sequel to play the Losers’ Club all grown up.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“It Chapter Two” is in theaters this fall and it will take place 27 years after the first movie.

In addition to the kid actors from the first movie, the Losers’ Club will be joined by a new cast playing their characters all grown up in the sequel. After leaving their hometown of Derry, Maine, the group will be brought back together when Pennywise resurfaces to try and get rid of the clown for good.

Bill Skarsgård is returning to play the terrifying clown, but Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader are among the new stars joining the sequel to play the members of the Losers’ Club all grown up. Keep reading to see the young and old cast members of “It Chapter Two.”

Jaeden Martell played Bill Denbrough, the leader of the Losers’ Club, in the first remake.

caption Jaeden Martell went by Jaeden Lieberher in “It.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Before starring in the horror movie, Martell was in “St. Vincent” and “The Book of Henry.” He’s currently filming a TV show, “Defending Jacob.”

James McAvoy is taking the role on in “Chapter 2.”

caption Here’s how McAvoy looks in the movie. source Warner Bros.

The actor is well-known for his roles in “Atonement” and the “X-Men” prequel trilogy. In 2019, he has starred in “Glass” and will be in the next “X-Men” movie, “Dark Phoenix.”

Sophia Lillis broke out with her role as Beverly Marsh, the only female in the Losers’ Club.

caption Sophia Lillis goes from having long to short hair in “It.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Lillis appeared on HBO’s mini-series “Sharp Objects” and recently starred as Nancy Drew in “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.”

She was cast to play Gretel in an adaptation of “Gretel and Hansel.”

Jessica Chastain will play the adult Beverly.

caption Here’s how the adult Beverly will look. source Warner Bros.

The actress has earned two Oscar nominations for her roles in “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” Chastain joins McAvoy in “X-Men” movie “Dark Phoenix.”

Finn Wolfhard played Richie Tozier, Bill’s best friend.

caption Here’s Finn Wolfhard in “It.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Wolfhard is best known as one of the stars on Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things.” He is also voicing Pugsley in the animated “Addams Family” movie.

Bill Hader is playing Richie in the sequel.

caption Bill Hader is scared by what he sees in the “It Chapter Two” trailer. source Warner Bros.

The actor is best known for “Saturday Night Live” and has since starred in movies including “Trainwreck” and voiced a character in “Inside Out.” He currently stars on HBO’s “Barry.”

Jeremy Ray Taylor was cast as Ben Hanscom, the new kid at school.

caption Ben was the brains of the Losers’ club. source Warner Bros. Pictures

He broke out with his role in “It” and was later in “Geostorm” and “Goosebumps: Slappy’s Halloween.”

Jay Ryan will be playing Ben in the follow-up.

caption Jay Ryan in 2013. source Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Ryan is known for his role on the Australian soap “Neighbours.” He also starred on “Beauty and the Beast” and is now on “Mary Kills People.”

Wyatt Oleff brought Stanley Uris to life.

caption Wyatt Oleff in the first “It” movie. source Warner Bros. Pictures

He played a young Peter Quill in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

Andy Bean will play Stan all grown up.

caption Andy Bean in 2016. source Brian Ach/Getty Images

Bean has had roles on “Power” and in “Allegiant” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.” You’ll also be able to catch him on DC’s streaming show “Swamp Thing.”

Jack Dylan Grazer plays Eddie Kaspbrak, a germaphobe.

caption Jack Dylan Grazer in “It.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

If Grazer looks familiar it’s because he starred in Warner Bros.’ superhero movie, “Shazam.” He played Billy Batson’s best friend, Freddy.

James Ransone has been cast as the adult version of Eddie.

caption James Ransone in 2016. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

He’s known for his roles on “The Wire,” “Generation Kill,” and in “Sinister” and “Sinister 2.”

Chosen Jacobs plays Mike Hanlon in the first “It” movie.

caption Chosen Jacobs in “It.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Jacobs stars on “Hawaii Five-O” and appeared on Stephen King’s Hulu series “Castle Rock.”

Isaiah Mustafa joins the cast as the adult Mike.

caption Isaiah Mustafa attends a screening for Marvel’s “Cloak & Dagger” in 2018. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mustafa is well-known as the Old Spice commercial guy. He recently starred on “Shadowhunters.”

Nicholas Hamilton played Henry Bowers.

caption Nicholas (center) was a bully in “It.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

He is known for “Captain Fantastic” and Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower.”

Teach Grant will play the neighborhood bully as an adult.

caption Grant did not appear in the new trailer for the film. source USA Network

He is known for starring on “Damnation” and “Altered Carbon.” Variety reported that he is joining the cast.