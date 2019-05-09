The first trailer for ‘It Chapter 2’ is here and we’re ready to be terrified all over again

- source
- Warner Bros.
- Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for “It Chapter Two” and we’re ready for more of Pennywise the Clown.
- The sequel takes place 27 years after the first movie when the evil clown returns to haunt Derry, Maine.
- This time, the Losers’ Club is all grown up. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa join the cast to play Bill, Beverly, and Richie, respectively.
- Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, and the rest of the young cast will also return to reprise their roles in the sequel along with Bill Skarsgard as the terrifying clown.
- “It Chapter Two” is in theaters Friday, September 6. Watch the trailer below.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.