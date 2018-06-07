Information technology is one of the fastest-growing industries in America — here are the 13 best IT jobs of the future

By
Rachel Premack, Business Insider US
-
Information technology has incredible growth potential.

Information technology has incredible growth potential.
Glassdoor

  • Information technology jobs are projected to be among the fastest growing through 2024.
  • Hiring managers for IT jobs said skills in cybersecurity, cloud, data analytics, Internet of Things, and converged infrastructure are the highest-value, according to a recent report from IT and networking company Cisco and market intelligence firm IDC.
  • Many of these roles have skill shortages, the report said.

You probably already know IT jobs are well-paid and in-demand. IT jobs are among the fastest-growing for the next decade, according to a 2015 Bureau of Labor Statistics report. A recent report from IT and networking company Cisco and market intelligence firm IDC highlighted just which positions are growing the fastest.

The report shows the IT jobs that are most highly demanded and most important to an organization’s success, through a global survey of hiring managers in information technology and analysis of nearly two million IT job postings.

Recruiters said skills in cybersecurity, cloud, data analytics, Internet of Things, and converged infrastructure are the highest-value. They also said there is a skill shortage for many of these roles.

“Digital transformation is driving the industry and creating demand for new roles,” said Cushing Anderson, IDC program vice president, in a press release. “The economic opportunities are huge for individuals looking to further their IT careers – or begin them.”

More than five million jobs in information technology are expected to be added globally by 2027, according to the report. Here are 13 positions with the best growth potential.

Each metric is rated on a five-point scale: very low, low, medium, high, and very high.

Web developer

VFS Digital Design/Flickr

Future importance: Medium

Hiring difficulty: High

Long-term growth: Medium

Median income: $58,171

Mobile applications developer

WOCinTech Chat/Flickr/Attribution

Future importance: Medium

Hiring difficulty: High

Long-term growth: Medium

Median income: $71,900

Change management

Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Future importance: Medium

Hiring difficulty: Very low

Long-term growth: High

Median income: $95,096

Business intelligence analyst

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Future importance: Medium

Hiring difficulty: Very low

Long-term growth: High

Median growth: $66,208

Transformation consultant

WOCinTech Chat/Flickr/Attribution

Future importance: Medium

Hiring difficulty: Very low

Long-term growth: Medium

Median income: $95,714

Data engineer

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Future importance: Medium

Hiring difficulty: High

Long-term growth: High

Median income: $90,436

Machine learning designer, developer, or engineer

Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Future importance: High

Hiring difficulty: Very low

Long-term growth: High

Median income: $110,899

Software developer or engineer

Women of Color in Tech/Flickr/Attribution

Future importance: High

Hiring difficulty: Very low

Long-term growth: Medium

Median income: $82,240

Business intelligence architect or developer

WOCinTech Chat/flickr

Future importance: High

Hiring difficulty: High

Long-term growth: High

Median income: $108,475

IoT designer, developer, or engineer

MadLab Manchester Digital Laboratory/Flickr/Attribution

Future importance: High

Hiring difficulty: Very low

Long-term growth: High

Median income: $95,800

Cyber security engineer or analyst

US Cyber Command

Future importance: High

Hiring difficulty: Very low

Long-term growth: High

Median income: $74,360

Network engineer or architect

WOCinTech Chat/Flickr/Attribution

Future importance: High

Hiring difficulty: Very low

Long-term growth: Low

Median income: $84,175

Security management specialist

Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr

Future importance: Very high

Hiring difficulty: Very low

Long-term growth: High

Median income: $70,043