It rained on Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas parade, but I still had heaps of fun – here’s what to expect on a S$6 ticket

The rain prevented me from doing some things – like watching the full Supertree Grove light show – but it cooled down the night temperature and made playing at the Christmas Wonderland carnival a lot more enjoyable. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Holding an outdoor event in December is like gambling with mother nature – nine out of 10 times, you’re expected to lose.

In the case of Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas light show and parade, the show must go on, wet weather or not.

I attended the official light-up ceremony for the attraction’s 2019 Christmas Wonderland programme, and despite rain coming down on the parade, dampen spirits it certainly did not.

Still, since it’s northeast monsoon season, it pays to be prepared for rainy weather if you’re planning to attend the annual event that’s mostly held outdoors. Not only are the views spectacular, you’ll have lots of old school Christmas carnival fun as well.

Here’s what attending Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland on a rainy night was like, and what you need to know before you go:

Held from November 29 to December 26 this year, admission to Christmas Wonderland is priced at S$6 (for visits up till December 12) at S$8 (for December 13 to 26) when booked online. Tickets bought at the door cost S$10.

While tickets are cheaper online, there is a risk that the weather could affect your experience if it rains heavily on your chosen date.

caption The entrance to Christmas Wonderland on the roof level at Gardens by the Bay. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Be sure to study the giant maps showing the different activities on for Christmas Wonderland. I nearly missed out on some gems because I didn’t bother to check out the maps at the start.

caption I strongly recommend bringing an umbrella and wearing comfortable, waterproof shoes. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The main highlight of the Christmas light-up is the 21-metre tall Spalliera inspired by the iconic towers of San Gimignano in Tuscany, Italy.

caption It’s quite a breathtaking sight, really. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The luminarie light sculptures are located all around the Supertree Grove and were made from scratch with Italian white wood by Italian craftsmen.

caption Insert the image caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

As part of the Christmas celebrations, Gardens by the Bay has also choreographed a special festive edition of its famous light show at 7.45pm and 8.45pm nightly. In addition, there will also be “snowfall” (foam) at the Supertree Grove at various times of the night.

Unfortunately, the rain made watching the light show difficult, and I had to run for cover as it gradually got heavier.

caption Garden Rhapsody – The Christmas Special features lights on the Supertrees dancing to Christmas carols. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Part of the main highlights this year is the first-ever Gardens by the Bay Christmas parade, featuring Santa on his sleigh.

It only runs from Fridays to Sundays, at 8pm.

caption Younger kids will love this. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

It’s a small parade though, with just three floats. But they look pretty impressive, and are accompanied by the friendliest penguins, polar bears, elves and Santa Claus, of course.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Thankfully, the rain finally came to a halt at around 8.30pm, and by then, I was starving.

There are two major dining zones at Christmas Wonderland. This one at Supertree Grove houses stores like Paul, Brewerkz, Drunk on Cheese by Coffee Bandits, Pancake Hut by Sofnade, Shiso, The Beast and many more.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There are lots of Christmas-themed food such as a jumbo turkey leg by The Beast and a Christmas Roast by Fat Belly, but I decided to go with Volcano Nachos (S$10) from Drunk on Cheese.

caption I was super relieved to see that Christmas Wonderland has kept up with the times, and the stalls accepted cashless payments from credit card to PayLah!. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

If you dine at the festive market at Supertree Grove, you’ll get to sit under a spectacular luminarie structure.

caption The huge grass patch also gave kids the perfect excuse to run around as their parents grabbed a bite or drink under the stunning lights. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

You can choose to walk down a sheltered walkway called the Mistletoe Alley, where there are more than 10 vendors showcasing unique trinkets and gifts.

Or, if it isn’t raining, you can take a selfie at the Walk of Peace before heading to the next attraction.

caption The little fairy lights are in the shape of flowers. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

If you’re lucky, you might bump into this guy near the Mistletoe Alley on the way.

caption Children were keen to try and give him a high-five. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Deeper into the carnival, there is a wide range of carnival games and rides. You’ll need to purchase tokens to play. Each token costs S$2, and each game or ride costs about three or four tokens on average.

caption There are 18 carnival games scattered throughout the event. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Some of the more unique prizes include Christmas Wonderland merchandise, which many people seemed to want.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The most popular carnival ride/game was hands-down the bumper cars (S$8 per try).

caption source Gardens by the Bay

Most of the fun is located at the carnival area (near Gate 4). Here, you’ll find everything from giant light sculptures to a theatre with live performances suitable for families.

Different productions for audiences of various ages will be on at different dates, so make sure you check on the website beforehand.

caption You’ll need to pay to watch a production. Tickets cost from S$6 to S$8. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There is also food (and more seating) in this area. Some of the food stars at the Christmas Tree Cafe here are London’s Burger & Lobster, Dessert Wonderland, Tonito Latin American Kitchen and more.

caption Dining outdoors is really quite nice when the rain has passed and the afternoon heat has come down. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Bonus: there’s even an air-conditioned indoor dining hall.

caption But since the weather was nice after the rain, most people sat outdoors. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

I was really tired by the time I got to the Christmas Cafe, but I’m glad I soldiered on because I found this gem – Santa’s Workshop!

caption Insert the image caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

It starts off as an igloo-looking snowglobe where you can take selfies with snowmen.

caption There was a queue to get in, but it was pretty fast-moving. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Inside the workshop, there were cute displays of gingerbread men, elves and a moving gift assembly line. Santa Claus was also there to take photos with his guests.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

And when you’re done with all the fun, you can take a train ride back to the Supertree Grove because, well, why not?

caption Each train ride costs S$4. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

