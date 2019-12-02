It rained on Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas parade, but I still had heaps of fun – here’s what to expect on a S$6 ticket

- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
Holding an outdoor event in December is like gambling with mother nature – nine out of 10 times, you’re expected to lose.
In the case of Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas light show and parade, the show must go on, wet weather or not.
I attended the official light-up ceremony for the attraction’s 2019 Christmas Wonderland programme, and despite rain coming down on the parade, dampen spirits it certainly did not.
Still, since it’s northeast monsoon season, it pays to be prepared for rainy weather if you’re planning to attend the annual event that’s mostly held outdoors. Not only are the views spectacular, you’ll have lots of old school Christmas carnival fun as well.
Here’s what attending Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland on a rainy night was like, and what you need to know before you go:
Held from November 29 to December 26 this year, admission to Christmas Wonderland is priced at S$6 (for visits up till December 12) at S$8 (for December 13 to 26) when booked online. Tickets bought at the door cost S$10.
While tickets are cheaper online, there is a risk that the weather could affect your experience if it rains heavily on your chosen date.
Be sure to study the giant maps showing the different activities on for Christmas Wonderland. I nearly missed out on some gems because I didn’t bother to check out the maps at the start.
The main highlight of the Christmas light-up is the 21-metre tall Spalliera inspired by the iconic towers of San Gimignano in Tuscany, Italy.
The luminarie light sculptures are located all around the Supertree Grove and were made from scratch with Italian white wood by Italian craftsmen.
As part of the Christmas celebrations, Gardens by the Bay has also choreographed a special festive edition of its famous light show at 7.45pm and 8.45pm nightly. In addition, there will also be “snowfall” (foam) at the Supertree Grove at various times of the night.
Unfortunately, the rain made watching the light show difficult, and I had to run for cover as it gradually got heavier.
Part of the main highlights this year is the first-ever Gardens by the Bay Christmas parade, featuring Santa on his sleigh.
It only runs from Fridays to Sundays, at 8pm.
It’s a small parade though, with just three floats. But they look pretty impressive, and are accompanied by the friendliest penguins, polar bears, elves and Santa Claus, of course.
Thankfully, the rain finally came to a halt at around 8.30pm, and by then, I was starving.
There are two major dining zones at Christmas Wonderland. This one at Supertree Grove houses stores like Paul, Brewerkz, Drunk on Cheese by Coffee Bandits, Pancake Hut by Sofnade, Shiso, The Beast and many more.
There are lots of Christmas-themed food such as a jumbo turkey leg by The Beast and a Christmas Roast by Fat Belly, but I decided to go with Volcano Nachos (S$10) from Drunk on Cheese.
If you dine at the festive market at Supertree Grove, you’ll get to sit under a spectacular luminarie structure.
You can choose to walk down a sheltered walkway called the Mistletoe Alley, where there are more than 10 vendors showcasing unique trinkets and gifts.
Or, if it isn’t raining, you can take a selfie at the Walk of Peace before heading to the next attraction.
If you’re lucky, you might bump into this guy near the Mistletoe Alley on the way.
Deeper into the carnival, there is a wide range of carnival games and rides. You’ll need to purchase tokens to play. Each token costs S$2, and each game or ride costs about three or four tokens on average.
Some of the more unique prizes include Christmas Wonderland merchandise, which many people seemed to want.
The most popular carnival ride/game was hands-down the bumper cars (S$8 per try).
Most of the fun is located at the carnival area (near Gate 4). Here, you’ll find everything from giant light sculptures to a theatre with live performances suitable for families.
Different productions for audiences of various ages will be on at different dates, so make sure you check on the website beforehand.
There is also food (and more seating) in this area. Some of the food stars at the Christmas Tree Cafe here are London’s Burger & Lobster, Dessert Wonderland, Tonito Latin American Kitchen and more.
Bonus: there’s even an air-conditioned indoor dining hall.
I was really tired by the time I got to the Christmas Cafe, but I’m glad I soldiered on because I found this gem – Santa’s Workshop!
It starts off as an igloo-looking snowglobe where you can take selfies with snowmen.
Inside the workshop, there were cute displays of gingerbread men, elves and a moving gift assembly line. Santa Claus was also there to take photos with his guests.
And when you’re done with all the fun, you can take a train ride back to the Supertree Grove because, well, why not?
