It seems Domino’s Singapore sent rival Pizza Hut a pizza for V-Day, and a series of ‘punny’ messages ensued

It’s Valentine’s Day – why not send a pizza to someone you love?

Well, that’s exactly what pizza chain Domino’s Pizza did – except it appears to have sent that pizza right to competitor Pizza Hut’s doorstep.

Domino’s Pizza posted a photo on their Facebook page on Wednesday evening (Feb 13) of the supposed pizza delivery, complete with a Valentine’s Day note.

The note said: “Dear Pizza Hut, things may be a little cold between us, but we want to fix it. Here’s a little something to warm your Valentine’s Day.”

It appears the note is referencing Pizza Hut’s pizza delivery standards, with the brand promising a free pizza to customers whose pizzas do not arrive hot.

Several eagle-eyed netizens also identified the background in the Domino’s photo as the Pizza Hut head office in Kallang.

Several hours later, Pizza Hut responded to the Facebook post with a photo of its own pizza box, with the ‘Hot Dot’ prominently highlighted.

The Hot Dot is a heat-sensitive sticker pasted on the brand’s pizza delivery boxes that changes colour if a pizza has gone cold.

Pizza Hut also threw in a “punny” response, telling its competitor it would always have “a pizz-a” their heart.

Domino’s replied with “thanks for the love”, and added that the brands should “create a Domino’s effect together”.

It added: “Hope you enjoyed our pizzas, delivered within 30 mins, just like our reply.”

Well played.

