‘It will be painful’: Sultan Muhammad V’s Russian wife just hinted she wants to tell ‘the truth’ about their marriage

Are they divorced – or aren’t they?

Malaysians might finally get answers around what happened between Sultan Muhammad V and his Russian bride, after the former model hinted on social media that she was mulling a tell-all.

Rihana Oksana Petra addressed the rumors around the couple’s split in an Instagram post on Monday (Sept 2), saying she knew the public wanted a conclusive answer.

“I know that everyone really wants to know what happened to us. Before, I was not ready to reveal my story,” she said.

“Maybe, if I tell you the truth, I will feel better… but I just don’t want to hurt anyone,” she added without elaborating. “It will be painful.”

Accompanying the caption was a cosy wefie of herself and the Sultan, a departure from the professionally-taken pictures of the couple typically posted to her account.

Notably, this is the first time the former Miss Moscow has shown any indication that rumors of their split might be true.

Previously, she strongly denied the claims, describing her husband as “a decent Muslim” and saying media reports on the topic were “not legitimate”.

On Instagram, she has also maintained an image of being in a happy marriage, continuing to recount anecdotes of her romance with the Sultan and post updates on their baby’s development, even as Muhammad V’s lawyer confirmed that Muslim courts had finalised the divorce paperwork.

His lawyers also appeared to hint that the monarch had doubts over his identity as the baby’s father.

Notably, there are no pictures of the three as a family on Rihana’s account, and mother and baby appear to have been residing in Moscow for an extended period of time.

In response to the former beauty queen’s latest post, fans – most of whom believed the couple were indeed divorced – flooded the comments section with messages of support.

One commenter referenced the Sultan’s first failed marriage and advised Rihana to “move on” and “delete all his photos”, while others said they hoped she would heal from the episode.

Several commenters also advised her to keep the details of her marriage secret as a prudent measure.

If Rihana does reveal her side of the story (she previously promised to, and did, tell fans how the Sultan proposed) it could explain why the Kelantan Palace has never officially recognised the couple’s union or accorded her a title, unlike other foreign brides.

It could also explain the Sultan’s mysterious and sudden abdication of the throne earlier this year – well before before his term was up.

Observers have speculated that his abdication was linked to his marriage with Rihana.

The model previously said on Instagram that staying silent would mean conceding to “untruths”, and that she intended to defend her family’s honour.

