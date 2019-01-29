Europe’s best hotel is a glamorous Italian resort with a spa that makes you feel like you’re under a starry night ‘sky.’ Here’s what it’s like to stay there.

caption The Belvedere’s pool is one of the hotel’s most popular attractions. source Hotel Belvedere

Between its rich culture, high fashion, and unparalleled food, Italy is a dream vacation spot for many. But rather than visiting its most popular cities, TripAdvisor suggests heading to a smaller region of the country.

In its annual Travelers’ Choice awards – which celebrates the world’s best hotels and resorts, among other areas of travel – TripAdvisor named the Belvedere hotel in Riccione Italy as the top Travelers’ Choice hotel in Europe.

The glamorous destination is known for its luxurious suites, relaxing spa, and Mediterranean cuisine. The hotel is also located a short distance from the beach, where it holds parties and various events. Here are 11 photos that will make you want to visit during your next vacation.

Speaking to INSIDER, a representative for the Belvedere said that the Italian phrase “Dolce Vita,” which translates to “The Good Life,” has become the hotel’s motto.

caption The Belvedere’s pool is illuminated so that visitors can swim at night. source The Belvedere

While the entire resort speaks to the “good life” motto, its luxurious atmosphere is especially present at the hotel’s pool.

Also called “the heart of Belvedere,” the picturesque pool is lined with blue mosaic tiles and is surrounded by tall plants. Guests who go for a swim can choose to either relax in the freshwater section, or hop into its designated jacuzzi areas.

There’s a distinct bridge that crosses over the pool.

caption The bridge is a perfect spot to take poolside photos during your vacation. source The Belvedere

On the hotel’s website, the wooden bridge is described as “what unites and also divides the Belvedere from the rest of the world.”

But the pool isn’t just for swimming.

caption Vegetarian and vegan meals are available upon request. source The Belvedere

It’s also a place where you can sit back and indulge the hotel’s Mediterranean cuisine. Tables are lined next to the pool in place of lounge chairs, creating a unique dining experience for travelers.

Pasta dishes are frequently served, as well as fish, meat, vegetables, and dessert.

Visitors who don’t sit for a formal dinner can choose to snack at the hotel’s buffets.

caption Buffets are served right next to the pool, which is the central hub of the hotel. source The Belvedere

According to the hotel’s website, the Belvedere focuses on “the pleasure of good food, with that of healthy cooking.”

That rule even applies to the 16-foot-long buffets that are served, which include shellfish, vegetables au gratin, mushrooms, and varieties of cheese, among other foods.

Of the hotel’s 39 guest rooms, many travelers choose to stay in the Belvedere’s “Glamour Junior Suites.”

caption Gold detailing throughout the suites will leave travelers feeling elegant. source The Belvedere

The rooms were designed using cool-toned colors to create “skillful and pleasant visual contrasts,” according to the hotel’s website.

“Glamour Junior Suites” also incorporate “extra space, digital technology and prestigious linen” into each room.

The most luxurious travelers will want to stay in the hotel’s “Glamour Rooms.”

caption Each “Glamour Room” is styled differently from one another. source The Belvedere

A representative for the Belvedere told INSIDER that each “Glamour Room” is equipped with a TV, DVD player, mini bar, hairdryer, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi.

Health and wellness is crucial to the Belvedere.

caption The “5 Senses Relaxation Room” is a unique feature to the Belvedere’s spa. source The Belvedere

At the center of the hotel’s wellness mission is the Belvedere’s in-house spa, which focuses on relaxation and rejuvenation through 10 different treatment options.

One package offered at the spa is the “Turkish Bath and 5 Senses Relaxation Room.” While there, visitors lounge on benches while a Himalayan salt-rock crystal is dissolved by warm vapor.

Afterwards, travelers can relax in the “5 Senses Relaxation Room,” where they’re encouraged to lounge on soft chairs and walk on textured materials.

A “bio-sauna” is also available for visitors to relax in.

caption The scented mist is said to smell of freshly cut hay. source The Belvedere

Unlike traditional saunas, the one at the Belvedere doesn’t utilize hot steam. Instead, the bio-sauna first expels hot water, then cold water, and eventually scented mist.

Rather than including a regular hot tub, the Belvedere’s spa is home to a “Salt Jacuzzi Bath.”

caption The lavish Jacuzzi is made from white Italian marble. source The Belvedere

There are no lighting fixtures in the Jacuzzi room, but guests can still relax under natural sunlight that streams in from large windows.

In terms of the actual Jacuzzi, the bath’s water is set to remain at 100 degrees, and is infused with various salts and minerals.

The “Kneipp Pool & Dead Sea Salt Bath” are arguably two of the hotel’s most stunning features.

caption The dim lights used in the room are said to be a form of colourtherapy. source The Belvedere

As spa visitors walk on soft pebbles throughout the “Kneipp Pool,” the water alternates between hot and cold temperatures, light and dark colors, and sweet and salted scents.

The adjacent “Dead Sea Salt Bath” allows guests to relax under a ceiling which imitates a star-studded night sky. Like the “Salt Jacuzzi Bath,” its water remains at 100 degrees and is infused with minerals to relax muscles.

The Belvedere hotel is located 164-feet away from the beach.

caption The adjacent beach is said to be perfect for travelers ranging from families to couples. source The Belvedere

Of course, visitors can lounge on the beach throughout the day, but its the Belvedere’s evening beach parties that are really worth the trip.

Parties are held at the Bagno Leo beach area, and are typically themed to represent other destinations, such as Mexico, Monte Carlo, or Panarea.

Music is usually played throughout the night as guests dine on hotel cuisine, and warm doughnuts are served at midnight.

