Italy’s mayors are enraged at residents who refuse to stay home — and a trending video has captured their brutally harsh approach

caption An emergency contingent of Cuban doctors and nurses arrive at Italy’s Malpensa airport after travelling from Cuba to help Italy battle the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near Milan source Reuters

As Italy continues to see coronavirus deaths, some politicians are not mincing words when telling their constituents to stay home.

Italy has become the country with the highest reported death toll from the virus, far surpassing the number of deaths reported in China.

Mayors in several regions have made broadcasts letting residents know that they are not playing games when it comes to the lockdown.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The mayor of Bari, Italy, wants to know “where the f— are you all going?”

“You and your dogs,” Antonio Decaro said in a video message to his constituents, “which must have an inflamed prostate.”

Decaro is one of several mayors who are not happy with residents who are going outside during the mandatory lockdown and are voicing their frustration in online videos.

Twitter user @protectheflames compiled clips of the frustrated politicians into a single video that was translated into English. It’s been retweeted nearly 60,000 times.

"I stopped him and said, 'Look, this isn't a movie. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. Go home."

This is the updated compilation of Italian Mayors losing it at people violating #Covid19 quarantine. Yes, subtitles are accurate. pic.twitter.com/60V4Csuonb — ???? (@protectheflames) March 22, 2020

There are 63,927 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy and more than 6,000 residents have died – the highest death toll of any country thus far. On Saturday, Italy broke its own record death toll for a single day, with 793 COVID-19 deaths over 24 hours.

The country is on lockdown, but some residents have been spotted outside despite orders to self-quarantine.

Mayors are not having it.

“I’m getting news that some of you would like to throw graduation parties,” Vincenzo De Luca, president of Campania, said. “We will send the police over. With flamethrowers.”

Massimiliano Presciutti, mayor of Gualdo Tadino, was filmed walking around town and addressing residents who were outside.

“I am the mayor of this city. I will make you follow this decree,” Presciutti told one man who appeared to be taking a walk at a park. “I don’t want excuses. You must go home.”

None of the politicians minced words in their broadcasts, but Antonio Tutolo, mayor of Lucera, may have been the most blunt, calling out residents who were using mobile hairdressing services rather than staying in their own homes.

“Getting in a mobile hairdresser? What the f— is that for?” he said, loudly. “Do you realize the casket will be closed?”