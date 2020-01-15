I signed up for an Italki account to see why it’s a leading platform for online language learning — here’s how it works

caption Italki’s language-learning platform includes teacher-led video lessons and user discussion forums. source Shutterstock

The process of learning and mastering a new language is a winding journey that isn’t only about memorizing proper spelling, pronunciation, and grammar rules.

Italki, an online platform for language learners around the world, adds the element of real human-taught lessons and interactions in order to help you practice any one of more than 130 languages.

The most popular languages learned through Italki are English, Spanish, French, Japanese, Chinese, German, Italian, Russian, Korean, and Portuguese.

The teachers on the site include professionally certified foreign language instructors as well as informal tutors. The online lessons are affordable, starting at just $4 an hour, and they can be booked according to your own schedule.

We’ve all heard that learning another language is valuable, but more often than not it’s framed as a business skill. That the knowledge of another language opens up countless opportunities for your career isn’t untrue – when you’re able to participate in the exchange of goods and ideas in the global marketplace, of course you’ll have a leg up. But language isn’t only about expanding your international offices or serving a global customer base.

What frustrated language learners need to understand is that learning another language isn’t a means to an end. The process isn’t only about memorizing the proper spelling and sentence structure needed to complete a transaction. Instead, it’s about understanding the larger role language plays in connecting human beings. You can’t separate language from people or their culture.

This emphasis on human connection is what online language learning platform Italki gets, and why it uses a different strategy than apps that just use gamification to teach languages to its users. Italki connects 5 million language learners with over 10,000 teachers through 1-on-1 lessons.

When language is how you connect with other people, it makes sense that the process of learning it should also involve actual people. Many language learning apps use games to emphasize memorization and repetition, but these features can only take you so far. Any learner who has relied on pure memorization to ace their high school language classes or SAT subject tests but was unable to last even a few hours in the country where that language is spoken would recognize this.

Italki was born out of co-founder Kevin Chen’s own experience and struggle with learning Chinese. It wasn’t until he traveled to China and studied Chinese there that he truly learned the language. The big difference was using it in real conversations.

Jumping from textbooks to real life is undoubtedly scary. No one likes making mistakes or feeling embarrassed, but Italki eases you into the process by facilitating lessons and conversations with native and fluent speakers. You don’t even need to leave your house, much less the country to meet patient teachers and tutors. In addition, you can learn at your own pace and schedule.

While the top 10 languages learned on the site are English, Spanish, French, Japanese, Chinese, German, Italian, Russian, Korean, and Portuguese, Italki has also helped revive interest in endangered or vulnerable languages like Basque and Blackfoot.

Here’s how Italki works:

The signup process is just a few short steps. Once you choose what language you’d like to learn, the site takes you to a list of available teachers.

source Italki

You can choose from two different types of teachers: professional teachers, who are certified in foreign language instruction, and community tutors, who are native or advanced teachers and can offer a more informal teaching experience.

You’ll see their hourly rates, video introduction, and upcoming availability, and you can filter the teacher options by country of origin, hourly rate (starting at just $4), type of language instruction (e.g. business, test preparation), and other characteristics. Hourly rates are low, starting at just $4 per hour.

Click into each teacher profile to learn more about what to expect.

source Italki

Their profile contains a video introduction, more about their teaching style, individual lesson details, and testimonials from other Italki users.

After you’ve shopped around and found a suitable teacher, click ‘Book Now’ to choose a lesson type and find a suitable appointment time.

source Italki

If you’re not sure whether you’ll like the teacher, or whether you want to continue using the site at all, take advantage of the three 30-minute trial lessons given to you when you sign up. These trial lessons are offered at discounted rates so you can explore different types of teachers without the commitment.

If you decide to stick with a teacher, you can save a little money by choosing a bundled package of lessons.

Pick a lesson time and preferred mode of communication, and you’ll be ready to go.

source Italki

The great part about online learning is that you complete lessons on your own terms and according to your own schedule. You can check whether your schedule will align with the teacher’s availability.

To communicate with your teacher, you can use Italki Classroom, which is Italki’s own tool that works on most browsers, or Skype.

Practice is important for retaining the information you learned in your lessons. Outside of regular classes, you can further develop your skills through the notebook feature.

source Italki

Learning through mistakes is one of the best ways to learn a language, so don’t be afraid to practice your writing and share it with the Italki community. Other members can view your entry and help you with any corrections or comments.

Another way to stay engaged is to get to know fellow language learners through the discussion forum.

source Italki

You can post anything: language partner requests, grammar and language help, and questions about cultural differences.

Download the apps to make your learning truly on-the-go.

source Italki

You can video chat or call your teachers from anywhere, so you’re not limited to sitting in front of your laptop at home. Search for teachers, schedule lessons, and control your experience through the app.

Need some inspiration and motivation? These testimonials from italki students prove the power of the platform.

source italki

From a story about a Korean adoptee in Hawaii who struggled with her identity and heritage before she learned Korean to a story about a 61-year-old retiree who learned Spanish and planned a trip to Barcelona where he met up with friends he found through Italki, the stories from students show how learning a new language can change your life.

Teachers love the platform too for allowing them to meet people from all over the world and exchange ideas, interests, and dreams.

The bottom line

source italki

When you learn a language through Italki, you gain the skills and confidence necessary to communicate with anybody. If your goal this year is to become a more confident foreign language speaker, I’d suggest taking a class on the site.