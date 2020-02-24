Photos show what Italy is like under lockdown as the country becomes Europe’s epicenter of the coronavirus with more than 200 cases reported in 3 days

caption A policewoman next to carnival revelers at Venice Carnival. source Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters

Italy is now the focal point of the novel coronavirus outside Asia.

Over three days, there was a rapid spike in confirmed cases in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto – increasing from three confirmed cases on Friday to 215 by Monday.

Authorities have closed down 12 towns as they try to stop the virus from spreading.

Photos show what it looks like on the ground.

Italy is now the European epicenter for the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

It was a dramatic weekend for coronavirus cases in Italy. On Friday morning, there were only three confirmed cases. By Monday, more than 215 had been confirmed and a sixth person had died. According to The Washington Post, cases of the coronavirus are rising, nearly every hour.

Authorities still don’t know where the coronavirus originated in Italy, which makes it hard to track and stop the outbreak.

Authorities put 12 towns on lockdown and closed some of the country’s most famous attractions to curb the virus’ spread. Wary citizens are stockpiling food.

Here’s how Italy is dealing with the coronavirus, in photos.

Italy, a country filled with tourist destinations like Venice’s canals and Rome’s Colosseum, is now dealing with a sudden and threatening outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

caption Tourists in front of the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, on February 24. source Andrea Pattaro / AFP / Getty

It has been a concern for tourists for months, and as far back as January, masks were selling out in downtown Rome. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t recommend that uninfected people wear masks, but they can be beneficial for people who have symptoms of the virus.

caption A sign advising clients in various languages, including Chinese, that respiratory masks are sold out at a pharmacy in downtown Rome. source Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty

Over the weekend, the virus spiked. In only a few days, three confirmed cases ballooned to 215, with six deaths.

Outside Asia, Italy now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus.

caption Tourists in the Colosseum area on February 6 in Rome. source Antonio Masiello/Getty

One Italian shop owner named Carlo Benuzzi told The Washington Post, “All the things you used to see in films that are far from us, now you see them here.”

caption Italian soldiers at a checkpoint at the entrance of a town in the red zone of the COVID-19 outbreak. source Marco Sabadin / AFP / Getty

Lombardy and Veneto, both in Northern Italy, are the two regions with the most confirmed cases. According to the Financial Times, they make up about one-third of Italy’s economy, and the virus’ impact could be damaging to its struggling economy.

caption Milan on February 24. source Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty

In Milan, Lombardy’s capital, the streets are deserted. As of Monday, the region had 167 confirmed cases.

caption An empty street in Milan on February 24. source Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters

Despite Milan appearing abandoned, it’s not an easy city to contain. It has the second-busiest airport in Italy, and trains constantly pass through with daily routes to Rome.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told RAI, Italy’s state broadcaster, he was surprised by the “explosion of cases” and that his government was doing everything it could to contain the virus.

Italian authorities are trying to minimize the virus’ spread. They have canceled sports games and closed schools, universities, restaurants, and tourist attractions, like the Duomo cathedral in Milan.

caption An Italian soldier in Duomo Square on February 24 in Milan. source Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty

Milan’s fashion week was affected, though not hugely. On Sunday, the fashion designer Giorgio Armani held a show without a live audience. Instead, people could watch it via livestream.

caption Giorgio Armani at his fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. source Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters

In Venice, where two cases have been confirmed, authorities suspended the final two days of the famous Venice Carnival.

caption The Carnival of Viareggio on February 23 in Viareggio, Italy. source Laura Lezza/Getty

It’s a much-loved occasion, and some people still participated with traditional outfits.

caption Venice Carnival revelers. source Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters

For a while, people in Venice were sporting two very different types of masks — one for the carnival and one for the virus …

caption Security personnel wearing protective masks next to carnival revelers at Venice Carnival. source Ohad Zwigenberg / Reuters

… or a combination of the two.

caption A tourist wearing a protective mask for a carnival in Venice on February 24. source Andrea Pattaro / AFP / Getty

In Ivrea, another Northern Italian city, a traditional festival known as the “Battle of the Oranges” was also suspended.

Things escalated late on Saturday. A dozen Italian towns were put on lockdown. According to a BBC map, the largest cluster of towns are southeast of Milan, while another town is west of Venice.

Masked police are monitoring checkpoints. Anyone who wants to enter or leave requires special permission. The quarantine in the towns affects about 50,000 people.

caption An Italian Guardia di Finanza officer and a man at a roadblock in Casalpusterlengo, Italy. source Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty

A resident named Andrea Casilas in Vo’Euganeo, a town that’s blocked off, told The AP, “This wasn’t a very exciting place to begin with. Since we can’t go to the bar, there’s no much left to do.”

caption An Italian Carabinieri officer talks to a man at a police checkpoint on February 24. source Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty

And people, fearing that there could be worse to come, are cleaning out supermarkets.

A woman named Colette Walsh, who lives in Lissone, told the BBC that people were “panic buying” and shelves were already empty.

On Monday, as numbers continued to rise, officials still weren’t sure how the virus entered Italy.

Outside Italy, the rest of Europe is taking the situation seriously. Borders are being monitored, and a train heading to Austria was stopped until a person with flu-like symptoms was given the all clear.

caption Travelers at the Deutsche Bahn information desk after a train was stopped. source Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance / Getty

For now, Italy is trying to stop the virus from spreading. Its own all clear could be weeks away, if not longer.

