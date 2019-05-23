ITE Hong Kong 2019 – the 33rd ITE (leisure) & 14th ITE MICE

A "world" of travels facilitating Asians traveling the World

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 May 2019 – Great for travel idea and trend, selecting local and overseas suppliers, networking, packing travel products, planning and booking holidays! Featuring 680 exhibitors (85% from abroad) from 56 countries and regions, ITE Hong Kong, the city’s only travel fair, opens on June 13 and 14 only to trade and professionals (requiring registration), and on June 15 and 16 to public. Occupying 150,000 square feet of space in 5 halls at level 1 of HKCEC in Wanchai, ITE covers leisure, theme, corporate, MICE and FIT travel with separate seminars for trade and MICE (20 plus) and public (100) visitors! Buy ticket at entrance, details including trade visitor online pre-registration at www.itehk.com and enquiry email (travel@tkshk.com) to TKS the organizer.











ITE Hong Kong – the city’s only travel fair



Its exhibitors highly international, popular destinations especially those from Asia maintain significant presence in ITE! For examples, the official pavilion of China (mainland) with over 100 booths this year remain the largest; Japan with some 80 booths the second largest, then Taiwan and Taitung, Macao, South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand and Egypt, etc. In these repeating pavilions are many new exhibitors and new travel products!

Also new is China’s High Speed Railway, and bigger presence from the Greater Bay Area which benefit greatly by the opening of the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai Bridge, so likely more related travel products. Visitors will again find in the Japan pavilion many activities and theme travel products for FIT.

New destinations this year, represented by pavilion or independent, include Botswana, Madagascar, Somalia, Morocco and Tunisia in Africa; Colombia, Ecuador and Peru in Latin America; Moscow, Spain, Cyprus and Czech in Europe; Guam in the Pacific ; India and Myanmar in Asia and Almaty city of Kazakhstan in Central Asia.

ITE promotes theme travels like Cruise, Green and Sport Tourism, Adventure, Culture and Gourmet which are particularly attractive to up-market travelers.

For examples, tours to Galapagos Islands Tour with rich wildlife or to the Amazon with great biodiversity; Ice & Aurora tour in the Finnish Lapland; great train journey through Russia’s Siberia; Rescue Elephant Centre in Thailand; Trekking in Himalayas; turquoise lakes in canyons and dunes of the great steppe around Almaty of Kazakhstan etc. For a change, the archaeological remains of Mycenaean Greek in Cyprus; the heritage cities and shopping in Spain with their long opening hours and high tax returns.

In ITE trade days are Business Matching for quick dating between sellers and buyers; MICE forums such as “The BUSINESS CASE FOR GREEN TRAVEL & EVENTS”; trade forum on the One Belt One Road by The Commercial Daily, and some 20 seminars for travel trade and MICE covering, say, new destinations and travel themes like volunteering tourism etc to spice up MICE trip!

Serious planning and fun in Public Days

Visitors can visit the booths to collect travel maps, or attending some of the 100 travel seminars to help their holiday planning, or book holidays at ITE! There are cultural performances at the Grand stage and from time to time in some booths too.

15-16 June – visitor purchased ticket can take part in lucky draw with Grand Prize is Two Round Trip Economy Class tickets between Hong Kong and Mauritius by Air Mauritius and 2 nights at Constance Belle Mare Plage & 2 nights at Constance Prince Maurice (One Set) total worth over HK$65,000.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., ITE is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of P.R. China, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Macao Government Tourism Office, the Travel Industry Council Hong Kong, other tourism boards and associations of travel and MICE trade.

For more details and online registration as trade visitor and/or for trade and MICE seminars, please visit www.itehk.com. For enquiry, please contact the organizer TKS Exhibition Services Ltd Email travel@tkshk.com.

ITE Hong Kong 2019 Opening Hours & Admission Fees