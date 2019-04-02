ITE Hong Kong – In-depth & Theme Travels for Affluent Travelers

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 April 2019 – A big market, Hong Kong spent US$25.5 billion on outbound in 2017, sent 28.2 million arrivals to China in 2018 (market share 45%)!

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services ltd., ITE Hong Kong, the city’s the only travel fair, is highly international! Over 50 participating countries and regions, some 700 exhibitors with 85% from abroad.

Catering for affluent travelers, ITE promotes travel themes like overseas wedding, sport, gourmet, green tourism and event, two separate student travel writing competitions in Chinese and English for Study Tour etc.

Supported by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, ITE is attended regularly by official pavilions of China and Japan each of which taking some 90 booths, while others, say, from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Cambodia, Switzerland, France, Turkey and Egypt etc.

New destinations this year, including pavilion and individual exhibitor, come from Cyprus, Ecuador, Almaty, Istanbul, Moscow, Peru, Madagascar and Spain etc. In fact, there often are new exhibitors in repeating pavilions.

ITE Hong Kong 2019 combine the 33rd International Travel (leisure) Expo and the 14th MICE Travel Expo, will be held at Hall 1A-1E of Hong Kong Convention Exhibition Centre with June 13 & 14 for trade & professionals only requiring registration for admission; while June 15 & 16 open to public who can buy ticket at entrance.

ITE draws over 12000 buyers and trade visitors, half of them travel agents and 20% MICE; 90000 quality public visitors, with 84% FIT or private tour and 63% interested in onsite purchases.

ITE offer B2B program which include, for examples, around 30 trade forums and seminars on leisure and MICE travel and audience can pre-register online and simultaneous interpretation available to some, and Business Matching for sellers quick dating buyers.

June 14 designated as MICE / Corporate Travel Day with several related seminars covering topics like Travel Themes for Enhancing MICE Trip; Corporate Responsibility through Volunteer Travel, Supports from Tourism Board for Incentive Trip, and Eco-Friendly Event etc. Different from many other travel fairs with public days, ITE maintains 2 full days for trade.

Travel trade from the mainland are welcome to exhibit and/or visit ITE, and online registration available. In particular, trade association welcome to contact TKS, the organizer, for free trade tickets for their members. Details and enquiry at www.itehk.com or Wechat: itehongkong.