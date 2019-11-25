caption Insider spoke to Modsy about design trends for 2020. source Alessandra Wood/Modsy

As we head into the new decade, trends for 2020 are already making themselves known, particularly in the home sphere.

Modsy, the digital design platform, released its annual “State of the Home” Trends Report, curated by vice president of style Alessandra Wood.

The report predicts trends for 2020, according to the shopping habits of Modsy users.

Neutral color palettes, caned furniture, and plants will all be popular in homes in 2020.

Home decor trends evolve over time, as is the case with fashion.

Modsy, the online interior design resource, just released its 2019 “State of the Home” Report, which predicts decor trends for 2020 based on its users’ interests over the past year.

Trends like plant decor will carry over from 2019, while new styles, such as neutral color palettes, will start to gain ground.

Take a look at 14 things everyone will have in their homes in 2020.

Floor seating has been on the rise.

caption Floor seating is on the rise. source Modsy

Bean bags have been back on the public radar since 2017, according to Architectural Digest, and the interest in floor seating has expanded into other options like pillows and poufs.

In fact, Modsy reports that its Bermuda pouf increased 1400% in popularity in 2019.

The move away from single-use plastics will make products like reusable silicone bags more popular.

caption Silicone bags are an alternative to plastic sandwich bags. source Stasher

Bans on single-use plastics are becoming more common, and a ban will go into effect in New York in 2020.

As this kind of legislation passes, people will look towards sustainable alternatives. Silicone bags from Stasher stand in place of plastic sandwich bags.

Caned furniture is set to be a big trend for 2020.

caption Caned furniture will be a big trend in 2020. source Urban Outfitters

According to interior designer and HGTV star Leanne Ford, caned furniture will be popular in 2020, with modern updates on the ’70s trend popping up.

People are buying more air fryers than ever.

caption Air fryers are becoming more popular. source Shutterstock

The number of people buying air fryers has increased tenfold in the past two years, according to Consumer Reports, so don’t be surprised if you suddenly see them in all of your friends’ homes.

The Wyze security camera is a bestseller on Amazon as we head into the new year.

caption Wyze security cameras are bestsellers. source Wyze Labs/Amazon

You can stream the Wyze security camera footage from your mobile device, allowing homeowners to be secure wherever they go.

It’s also compatible with Alexa voice technology, so users can pair it with their other devices.

Furniture made of bouclé and other textured materials is in for 2020.

caption Textured furniture will be popular in 2020. source West Elm

Textured furniture will be popular in 2020, according to House Beautiful.

The material bouclé, which you might recognize from textured yarn, is working well for furniture in particular.

Chargers are the next item to become part of the wireless movement.

caption Wireless phone chargers are becoming popular. source Belkin

Anticipation for wireless phone charging has been building for years, and now that the technology is available for iPhones, it’s likely going to become mainstream.

Neutral color palettes are taking the place of bright hues in a nod to minimalism.

caption Neutral color palettes will be popular in 2020. source Alessandra Wood/Modsy

Modsy users have been gravitating towards neutrals over the past year, with a 78% increase in interest in the hues.

“It’s likely reminding consumers of the sky and ocean, giving off super soothing vibes to any space,” Alessandra Wood, interior design expert and vice president of style at Modsy, said in the report.

People will be upgrading to the fourth generation Echo Dot.

caption The latest version of the Echo Dot was released in 2019. source Amazon

Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Dot was released in October, and the upgraded device features a built-in clock.

The Echo Dot will likely be a popular 2019 Christmas gift, so it will be a common sight in homes next year.

Hydro Flasks are the next big thing in reusable water bottles.

caption Hydro Flasks gained popularity in 2019. source M Lifson/Shutterstock

Hydro Flasks are beloved because of their durability and long-lasting temperature control.

They’ve been extremely popular in 2019, according to CNN, and it seems the trend will spill over into 2020.

A lot of people will upgrade to the AirPods Pro in 2020.

caption Apple’s AirPods Pro released in October 2019. source Apple

Apple launched its new AirPods Pro earbuds at the end of October 2019, just in time for the holiday season.

The product is already a hit with consumers, so they’re bound to become a common sight in 2020.

“Naval” is going to be one of the big colors for homes in the new year.

caption Sherwin-Williams picked “Naval” as its 2020 color of the year. source Alessandra Wood/Modsy

Sherwin-Williams selected “Naval” as its 2020 color of the year, a deep shade of blue that’s similar to classic navy with a slightly brighter tinge.

Modsy also noted an increased interest in blue products from its consumers.

You’ll be seeing the color in paint shades, furniture, and decor accessories in 2020.

Greenery will continue to be popular for decor.

caption People are decorating their homes with plants. source Alessandra Wood/Modsy

The sale of indoor decor plants grew exponentially in 2019, according to The Guardian, and there’s no sign the nature-based decor is going anywhere in the new year.

Modsy saw similar results, with plants of all varieties being some of the most-liked items on its platform in 2019.

Statement lighting is trending for home decor.

caption Statement lighting will be big in 2020. source Alessandra Wood/Modsy

People will be opting for art deco-inspired and geometric lighting in 2020, according to HGTV.

The trend will be particularly popular when it comes to ceiling lamps.