It’s 2019, and Singapore is still second to Japan in Henley’s global passport index

Singapore's passport is the second most powerful passport in the world, granting citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 189 destinations.

Singapore has again lost to Japan in the latest update of the Henley Passport Index 2019.

The Japanese passport remains the most powerful in the world, granting citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations worldwide.

Singapore and Korea were tied in second place, both losing out by just one jurisdiction.

Japan and Singapore also ranked first and second respectively in the index last October while South Korea tied with Germany at third place.

The last time Singapore took the top spot was in Feb 2018, when it shared first place with Japan.

South Korea’s one-spot climb in the most recent update follows a recent visa-on-arrival agreement with India.

While Asian countries topped this year’s index, French and German passports fared well too, jointly clinching the third spot in January’s update, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival scores of 188.

Tied for fourth are Denmark, Finland, Italy and Sweden.

Things aren’t looking so good for the US and the UK though. These passports continued to fall on the index, and now sit in joint sixth place, with access to 185 destinations. Both passports had previously held first place on the index in 2015, Henley & Partners said in a press release.

Other Asian passports on the top 20 include Malaysia at 12th place and Hong Kong at 19th.

The Henley Passport Index – which is is updated in real time throughout the year when visa policy changes come into effect – is based on authoritative data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

