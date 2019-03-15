It’s cuteness overload: There are over 880 Gudetama inflatables at Sentosa now – and it won’t cost a cent to see them

Sean Lim / Business Insider

A new festival has hit town, and things have been blown way out of proportion – but in a good way.

The tiny island of Sentosa is now home to over 800 Gudetama inflatables which have been scattered along Palawan Beach as part of the annual Sentosa FunFest.

And the best part? It won’t cost you a single cent to see them. From March 16 to 24, all Singapore residents will be given free entry to Sentosa if they drive or take the Sentosa Express into the island.

From hundreds of lazy egg yolks to the adorable Hello Kitty, here’s a sneak peek at all the most incredible giant inflatables at Sentosa right now.

The island has been transformed into an Insta-worthy Sanrio heaven. There are all sorts of Gudetama inflatables here.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

The adorable lazy egg character also brought along some classic friends – Hello Kitty and My Melody.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

Sean Lim / Business Insider

In total, there are 899 Gudetama, Hello Kitty and My Melody inflatables. Of these, 889 are Gudetamas lounging all over the beach – including a massive 3m tall one.

The other Gudetama inflatables range from 0.9m to 1.5m tall.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

There are also five Hello Kitty inflatables which are 1.5m to 4m tall, as well as five My Melody inflatables whose heights range from 1.3m to 4.4m.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

Sean Lim / Business Insider

Sean Lim / Business Insider

During this media preview, only 60 to 70 per cent of the total inflatables have been set up. The 3m-tall Gudetama will be among those unveiled at the official opening on March 16.

Those looking for more action can play on Sentosa FunFest’s inflatable playground which comprises a total of nine attractions – including mazes, foam pools, gigantic inflatable slides, and, of course, bouncy castles.

Sean Lim / Business Insider

Sean Lim / Business Insider

Sean Lim / Business Insider

For most of these attractions, there is a minimum height requirement of 0.9m for children accompanied by an adult. Those above 1.2m may enter on their own. But you’re advised to bring extra clothes as you might get wet.

No reason not to have fake snow. Sean Lim / Business Insider

Although the FunFest is open from 10am to 7pm, there are also daily movie screenings from 7.30pm to 10pm daily.

Sean Lim / Business Insider Here is the map of all the temporary inflatable features at Sentosa. The map of Sentosa FunFest 2019. Sean Lim / Business Insider

