It’s official – court says Shafie is the legitimate Sabah Chief Minister

The High Court has declared Shafie as the legitimate Sabah Chief Minister, dismissing Musa’s suit. The Star YouTube

The final verdict is out, and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has been named the legitimate Sabah Chief Minister, several local news sites have reported.

Previously, former Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Musa Aman issued a law suit seeking a declaration that he is the legitimate Chief Minister of Sabah. The former chief minister claimed that his dismissal was illegal and against the state constitution, The Star reported.

But Kuching High Court judge Datuk Yew Jen Kie dismissed this and ruled that the May 12 appointment of Shafie by the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin was valid under the Sabah constitution.

According to The Star, the state was thrown into political uncertainty following the general election on May 9 that left Sabah with a hung state assembly.

Even though Musa was sworn in as chief after the GE, his party Sabah Barisan later lost the majority and Shafie was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 12.

Musa disputed this, saying he had never tendered his resignation as chief minister, and filed an originating summons in June, New Straits Times reported.

Musa had on Nov 5 pleaded not guilty to 35 corruption-related charges, and is now out on RM2 million bail.