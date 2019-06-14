It’s World Cucumber Day: 42 bars are offering free drinks tonight, in exchange for a cucumber

Just for today, customers at 42 bars in Singapore can get a gin and tonic for the price of a cucumber. Hendrick’s, Pixabay

Headed out for drinks tonight? Don’t forget your cash, cards, and cucumbers.

In honour of World Cucumber Day on June 14, 42 bars here – including Jekyll & Hyde, Ce La Vie, 1864 and Skai – are accepting the fruit in exchange for a glass of Hendrick’s gin and tonic.

All species of cucumbers will be accepted, gin maker Hendrick’s announced in a statement on June 4.

Hendrick’s has been offering the deal on World Cucumber Day – which was invented in 2011 by English cucumber farmers – for the past two years. Its gin is infused with cucumber, while the classic gin and tonic often comes garnished with cucumber slices.

A Hendrick’s spokesman said that the brand wanted to showcase the cucumber’s “true value” by converting it into currency, which it cheekily called “bar tender”.

A quick check across several supermarket sites found that cucumbers here generally cost under a dollar each, with the cheapest ones going for as little as 35 cents.

Meanwhile, the average price of a glass of gin and tonic is between S$18 to S$23.

The cucumber-for-a-drink exchange will only take place between 7pm and 10pm on June 14, with each customer limited to one redemption, Hendrick’s said.

Each bar will only offer 60 redemptions in total.

Here’s the list of bars taking part in the giveaway:

&SONS

79 After Dark Restaurant & Bar

Anti:Dote

Artemis

Aura

BeGin @ Boat Quay

Ce La Vi

COSMO Restaurant & Wine Bar

Don Ho

Dragon Chambers

ERWIN’S Gastrobar

Grey Gin Bar

Horse’s Mouth

Martini Bar (Grand Hyatt)

Idlewild

Jekyll & Hyde

KPO

Le Coq

Bar on 5 (Mandarin Orchard)

Mischief

Miss G’s

Mitzo

Monarchy

Oxwell & Co

Potato Head

PS Café (Fullerton)

Que Pasa

Rookery (Capitol Tower)

Rookery (Hong Leong Building)

Six Senses

Skai

1864 (Sofitel Singapore City Centre)

SOS Bar

Southbridge

Sum Yi Tai

Tess Bar & Kitchen

The Winery

Timbre X @ The Arts House

Timbre X @ The Substation

Wan

Yellow Pot Bar

Redtail

