It's World Cucumber Day: 42 bars are offering free drinks tonight, in exchange for a cucumber

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

Just for today, customers at 42 bars in Singapore can get a gin and tonic for the price of a cucumber.


Headed out for drinks tonight? Don’t forget your cash, cards, and cucumbers.

In honour of World Cucumber Day on June 14, 42 bars here – including Jekyll & Hyde, Ce La Vie, 1864 and Skai – are accepting the fruit in exchange for a glass of Hendrick’s gin and tonic.

All species of cucumbers will be accepted, gin maker Hendrick’s announced in a statement on June 4.

Hendrick’s has been offering the deal on World Cucumber Day – which was invented in 2011 by English cucumber farmers – for the past two years. Its gin is infused with cucumber, while the classic gin and tonic often comes garnished with cucumber slices.

A Hendrick’s spokesman said that the brand wanted to showcase the cucumber’s “true value” by converting it into currency, which it cheekily called “bar tender”.

A quick check across several supermarket sites found that cucumbers here generally cost under a dollar each, with the cheapest ones going for as little as 35 cents.

Meanwhile, the average price of a glass of gin and tonic is between S$18 to S$23.

The cucumber-for-a-drink exchange will only take place between 7pm and 10pm on June 14, with each customer limited to one redemption, Hendrick’s said.

Each bar will only offer 60 redemptions in total.

Here’s the list of bars taking part in the giveaway:

  • &SONS
  • 79 After Dark Restaurant & Bar
  • Anti:Dote
  • Artemis
  • Aura
  • BeGin @ Boat Quay
  • Ce La Vi
  • COSMO Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Don Ho
  • Dragon Chambers
  • ERWIN’S Gastrobar
  • Grey Gin Bar
  • Horse’s Mouth
  • Martini Bar (Grand Hyatt)
  • Idlewild
  • Jekyll & Hyde
  • KPO
  • Le Coq
  • Bar on 5 (Mandarin Orchard)
  • Mischief
  • Miss G’s
  • Mitzo
  • Monarchy
  • Oxwell & Co
  • Potato Head
  • PS Café (Fullerton)
  • Que Pasa
  • Rookery (Capitol Tower)
  • Rookery (Hong Leong Building)
  • Six Senses
  • Skai
  • 1864 (Sofitel Singapore City Centre)
  • SOS Bar
  • Southbridge
  • Sum Yi Tai
  • Tess Bar & Kitchen
  • The Winery
  • Timbre X @ The Arts House
  • Timbre X @ The Substation
  • Wan
  • Yellow Pot Bar
  • Redtail

