ITV Choice celebrates British Royalty with The Royal Season

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 3 May 2018 – ITV Choice is the big British entertainment channel with a great big heart. Brought to you by Britain’s most popular commercial broadcaster, ITV Choice is packed full of programming for English speaking adults who want to indulge in quality TV. Available throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, reaching over 100 countries and territories, ITV Choice brings you award-winning dramas, brilliant gameshows, star-filled entertainment and inspiring documentaries, starring famous faces from Britain and around the world.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle



Celebrate British Royalty on ITV Choice with our LIVE coverage of the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday 19th May. Presented by Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield, anchored live from a specially constructed studio in Windsor, our hosts will be joined by special guests including friends of the Royal family. Joining our presenters will be a range of ITV’s reporters at Windsor Castle interviewing guests as they arrive and leading live commentary of the service from inside St George’s Chapel.

In honour of the Royal Wedding and the arrival of Prince William and Katherine’s third baby, ITV Choice will also be airing a season of exclusive programming. With a range of exclusively curated documentaries, ITV Choice brings you behind the scenes into the world’s most talked-about relationship – the union between Harry and Meghan – as well as exploring some of the most high profile British royal unions and an exclusive look at what Meghan can expect from joining the Royal family.





Kate: The Making Of A Modern Queen

A Very Royal Wedding

Invitation to a Royal Wedding

Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance

The Royal Wives of Windsor

Available on ITV Choice throughout May