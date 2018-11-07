ITV Choice expands footprint in Asia and the Middle East with two brand new partners

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – November 7, 2018 – Wrapping up 2018 on a high, ITV Choice is announcing two brand new partners; Cookie TV(Myanmar) and MyHD(Middle East) along with ten successful partnership renewals.













November 2018 will mark ITV Choice’s debut into Myanmar with Cookie TV, just in time for Myanmar audiences to enjoy the ever popular Royal Season.

And further expansion of its footprint into the Middle East with MyHD, the first and only ultra-low Direct to Home (DTH) HD Pay-TV platform in the region with localised Arabic subtitles, along with extending our partnership with du as part of their English Package.

Audiences will be able to enjoy the channel’s schedule of award-winning drama and entertainment hits, including:

Royal Season: Featuring programmes with exclusive access to the British Royal family in celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday

Featuring programmes with exclusive access to the British Royal family in celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday Drama: Award-winning dramas including Vanity Fair, Victoria and Vera.

Award-winning dramas including Vanity Fair, Victoria and Vera. Entertainment: Global hits The Voice UK and The Voice Kids. And audience favourites Don’t Tell the Bride, The Jonathan Ross Show and The Chase.

Global hits The Voice UK and The Voice Kids. And audience favourites Don’t Tell the Bride, The Jonathan Ross Show and The Chase. Coronation Street and Emmerdale: Two of the most popular long-running dramas in Britain, with episodes shown within 24 hours of the UK broadcast.

Neale Dennett, ITV Choice Channel Director, said:

“We are extremely pleased to be adding more distribution partners, and increasing the reach of the ITV Choice Channel, as it goes from strength to strength across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. We very much look forward to working with new partners MyHD and Cookie TV, and for the first time bringing to their viewers the very best of Big British Entertainment.”

Cookie TV CEO Yosup Kim mentions as follows:

COOKIE TV is not just simply built to please people, it is more than that. Our goal is to entertain, educate and inspire people with our platform by providing a chance to experience anything beyond expectation.

Message from MyHD CEO as follows:

“MyHD believes in the power of great compelling stories and fresh entertainment which goes beyond ethnicity.

We truly believe that ITV Choice HD offers that to our diverse multicultural viewership in the Middle East and North Africa.

As a company, we also appreciate ITV as they listen to their partners, respect, and appreciate the uniqueness of the region.”

ITV Choice is the big British entertainment channel with a great big heart. Brought to you by Britain’s biggest and most popular commercial broadcaster, ITV Choice is packed full of programming for English speaking audiences who want to indulge in quality TV. Available throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, reaching over 100 countries and territories, ITV Choice brings you award-winning dramas, brilliant gameshows, star-filled entertainment and inspiring documentaries, starring famous faces from Britain and around the world.