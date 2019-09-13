A wall with over 500 IUDs shaped like Trump is now on display in New York City

caption The exhibit is on view in Manhattan’s East Village. source Trumpcare IUD

Two anonymous artists created over 500 fake IUDs shaped like President Trump. They call it Trumpcare IUDs.

“We wanted to make a physical embodiment of the horror that is Trump,” one of the artists told Insider.

Here’s what went into making the exhibit, which is on display today in New York City.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

In 2017, President Trump announced a rule that would allow employers to decide whether they cover birth control through insurance for moral or religious reasons.

In January, a Pennsylvania judge issued a nationwide injunction against the rules, but the idea that the president could limit birth control access had already rattled many Americans.

To capture this sentiment, two anonymous New York City artists created Trumpcare IUD, an art installation of more than 500 faux IUDs that resemble President Trump’s face.

One of the artists told Insider they started working on the concept right after Trump was elected president, when the whole situation felt shocking to them. “At the time, the now famous ‘grab ’em by the p—y’ statement was at the forefront,” she said.

Here’s what went into making the Trumpcare IUD exhibit, which is now on display.

The two artists created these faux IUDs to make a political statement.

source Trumpcare IUD

The position of the hands and facial expression were intentional.

“We looked at a lot of Trump pucker face,” before executing the final design, one of the artists said.

She added that the two fingers gesture on each of his hands represents a “grab ’em by the p—y gesture.”

To create the IUDs, the artists developed the design in a 3D modeling program and then printed the plastic in China.

The two artists who created the exhibit got the idea about two years ago, almost immediately after Trump was elected president.

source Trumpcare IUD

They wanted to create an experience that exemplified “the horror that is Trump” and showed the shock of an important political figure with a history of alleged sexual assault.

To build the IUDs, the artists enlisted friends and hosted “wrap parties” in Brooklyn, where people wrapped copper wires around the plastic Trump-shaped pieces.

source Trumpcare IUD

They hosted two of these “wrap parties” per week for a month straight to get the job done.

“It was difficult because it was delicate, either the bottom loop would fall off or one of the hands. We made an instructional video to help people understand the right technique for wrapping the copper,” they said.

The artists said over 10 dedicated people came each week to create the IUDs.

caption A batch of finished IUDs. source Trumpcare IUD

In addition to the physical exhibit, the artists created a satirical website with information about the IUD.

caption The website tells readers how to “use” the IUD. source Trumpcare IUD

“Patented grab ’em by the p—y security extensions add extra stability to the traditional IUD flexible, cross-shaped design and improve device safety in the uterus,” the website reads. The website features claims like “Trumpcare IUD is the only IUD that’s been FDA-approved and clinically proven safe and effective for over 3 weeks,” but the artists said they hadn’t run into any legal trouble because of the site’s satirical nature. “We wanted a deadpan tight design which showed the IUD as a credible medical device launch,” they said.

They also developed packaging to sell individual Trumpcare IUDs.

caption The front of the IUD packaging. source Trumpcare IUD

The back of the packaging says the art isn’t for medical use.

caption The back of the IUD packaging. source Trumpcare IUD

Although the IUDs aren’t medical grade, one of the artists said they played with the idea of making them usable to further drive their concept home.

“We even have a volunteer who wants to use it as her IUD, but it’s controversial,” the artists said.

Perhaps the most important part of the art project is the wall of over 500 Trumpcare IUDs.

source Trumpcare IUD

“Conceptual art is usually a punch line, but what makes art powerful is its physical embodiment and repetition,” they said of the wall concept.

“You can hear an idea, but only once you see it or can touch it or be surrounded by it it does make an impact, which makes it real.”

To display the IUDs, the artists had to map the 1.5″ x 1.625″ devices on cork board.

caption One of the artists maps where each of the IUDs will be mounted. source Trumpcare IUD

The cork was then covered in an orange background to match the theme of the art.

Once the grid was in place, the artists attached the tiny IUDs to the board using copper pins.

source Trumpcare IUD

The exhibit is open to the public on Friday, September 13 in New York City’s East Village.

caption The wall of IUDs is displayed at SSHH, a New York City arts center. source Google Maps

The artists said individual Trumpcare IUDs will be on sale too, both during Friday’s exhibit and in the coming months. People can head to SSHH, the arts center on 6th street where the exhibit is being held, to get their hands on an IUD.

One of the artists said the IUDs cost $5 each, but supporters can pay any amount they choose. Half of the profits will then be donated to Planned Parenthood.

You can see the art display in person on September 13 from 6 to 9 PM and September 14 or 15 from 2 to 7 PM.