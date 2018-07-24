Online sales of Ivanka Trump’s brand reportedly plummeted in the last year

caption Ivanka Trump’s namesake fashion brand is shutting down. source Getty/pool

Ivanka Trump‘s namesake brand has announced it will begin to wind down its operations.

The brand launched its own online store in early 2018.

By June 2018, online sales were down nearly 45% year-over-year across Amazon, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Zappos, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The brand has been the target of boycotts since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Ivanka Trump is pulling the plug on her namesake fashion brand.

The brand announced on Tuesday that it would be winding down its business.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Trump said in a statement. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

The brand has had a rough go of it ever since Trump’s father, Donald Trump, ran successfully for president. It has been the target of boycotts from left-leaning activists critical of the president, and brands including Nordstrom dropped the brand, citing poor sales.

The exact figures are hard to guess, as the private company does not release data on sales. The company launched its own online store in early 2018, saying it was following the market to where consumers shop.

“We’ve seen strong sales since the brand’s inception, which continued through this year with the successful launch of our rapidly growing e-commerce business,” the brand’s president, Abigail Klem, said in a statement about its shutting down on Tuesday.

The brand’s products are also for sale online at Amazon, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Amazon subsidiary Zappos.com. By June, sales for Ivanka Trump products on those sites had fallen almost 45% compared to a year ago, according to Rakuten Intelligence, which looks at aggregated receipts from online purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Though the brand is winding down, its products will still be available for some time as licensing contracts expire, a spokesperson said Tuesday. That means shoppers will continue to be able to purchase Ivanka Trump products at retailers including Lord & Taylor, Dillards, Bloomingdales, Zappos, Amazon, and Von Maur, among others, for at least several months.

